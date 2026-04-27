Podcast: Photonic quantum chips promise fast future
The future of quantum information science and engineering promises computers with unprecedented speed and capabilities. Miloš Popović, an NSF-supported associate professor, discusses a collaboration that has built a photonic quantum system into a traditional electronic chip.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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