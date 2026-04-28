RNR Landscaping Marks Seven Years in Sonoma County, Expands Services and Solutions

A stunning transformation in Santa Rosa, turning a bare dirt lot into a modern outdoor living space with a custom wood structure. A custom flagstone walkway leads to an elegant outdoor seating area, blending a lush lawn with professional garden design. This curved stone retaining wall provides both structural support and a sophisticated aesthetic to the garden’s edge. Professional landscaping enhances the architectural beauty of this Sonoma County home with balanced greenery and stone accents. A winding paver walkway creates a natural flow through this vibrant garden, featuring a mix of evergreen and deciduous plants.

Family-run landscaping and construction business builds reputation for drainage solutions, construction, and honest pricing across three North Bay counties

There are always unknowns in construction, but there is always a solution. We figured that out early.” — Rafael Farias, RNR Landscaping

PENNGROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RNR Landscaping, a family-operated landscaping and construction company based in Sonoma County, marks seven years in business with a seven-person team and a growing list of commercial and residential projects across Sonoma, Marin, and Napa counties.Owner Rafael Farias founded the company in 2020 after earning his contractor license and partnering with his father, Rafael Sr., who brought 35 years of hands-on landscaping experience to the operation. Rafael Sr. had built a maintenance business from scratch after immigrating to the United States with no knowledge of English or the trade. His son saw an opportunity to take that experience further. "I told my dad it was time for us to go to the next level," Rafael Farias said. “He built the foundation. I got the license so we could grow it into something bigger."RNR Landscaping operates two divisions: maintenance and custom construction. The maintenance division serves residential and commercial clients with year-round property care programs tailored to each season. Rather than providing basic mow-and-go service, the company develops annual maintenance plans that cover pruning schedules, seasonal fertilization, mulching, orchard care, and fire-season weed abatement, a growing priority in fire-prone areas of Marin and Sonoma counties.The construction division handles projects ranging from backyard patios and building retaining walls to grading, drainage systems, and large-scale commercial landscaping. In the past year, RNR completed its first in-ground swim spa installation in Petaluma, including a full deck build, and took on commercial work for Related California, a major general contractor. That project included public works construction in downtown Santa Rosa, where the company coordinated night shifts, traffic control, and city inspections to minimize disruption to neighboring businesses.The Related California project led to a referral to Tim Lewis Communities, which contacted RNR to bid on future large-scale developments. The company is currently bidding projects through 2027."When I got that first big commercial job, nothing scared me anymore," Farias said. "There are always unknowns in construction, but there is always a solution. We figured that out early." RNR has built a reputation for standing behind its pricing. The company does not issue change orders when it underestimates labor or materials on a project. We absorb costs when we miscalculate and we don’t tell the client about our miscalculation; we get the work done and learn from our mistakes.Drainage work has become a specialty. The company has resolved persistent water intrusion problems for homeowners after previous contractors failed to fix the issue. Farias is selective about which projects he accepts, taking on only those where he's confident in the solution. On one potential project, a client's proposed gravity-feed system, moving water from a low-elevation garage to the street, wouldn't have solved the underlying problem. Farias declined the work and instead recommended a sump pump system that would eliminate the flooding entirely. The client accepted his recommendation, and the sump pump eliminated the flooding."I won't put my brand behind a solution I know will fail," Farias said. "Even if it means walking away from a job, I have to believe in the work." The company is truly a family operation. Rafael’s father continues to work alongside him in the field. Rafael's younger brother, currently a student at Sonoma State University, works with the crew. His wife, Nicole, and his mother assist with banking and bookkeeping. The company name itself reflects the family: RNR stands for Rafael and Rafael, with the second R also representing his seven-year-old son, Rafael II.Farias is currently pursuing a general contractor license to expand the scope of work RNR can take on. Landscape architects and designers he has worked with have called him a "unicorn" for his range of skills, which span grading, retaining walls, gas line connections, water service installations, utility excavations, and low-voltage lighting. A general contractor license will further expand his current service offerings, allowing him to help customers beyond his landscape contractor classification. RNR Landscaping serves residential and commercial clients in Sonoma, Marin , and Napa counties. The company is accepting new maintenance accounts and construction project inquiries.About RNR LandscapingRNR Landscaping is a family-owned landscaping and construction company based in Sonoma County, Calif. Founded in 2020, the company provides year-round property maintenance programs and custom construction services, including drainage systems, retaining walls, patios, grading, and large-scale commercial landscaping, to residential and commercial clients across Sonoma, Marin, and Napa counties. Learn more at rnrlandscapingconstruction.com.Content Creation and Syndication by ClientCzar, a B2B customer acquisition partner specializing in technology development and revenue-driven marketing strategies for SMBs.

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