Daily Summary for Monday, April 27, 2026

The House voted to amend the Revenue Stabilization Law, advancing a proposed $6.7 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The amendment reflects an overall increase of $211 million compared to the current year and focuses on targeted investments in key areas, including Educational Freedom Accounts, the Arkansas State Police, the Department of Correction, and institutions of higher education.

The amendment also outlines the use of one-time surplus funds, including $100 million for the Medicaid Sustainability Set-Aside Fund, $70 million for Educational Freedom Accounts, $43.7 million for the simple majority set-aside, $5 million for the purchase of state vehicles, and $300 million for an economic development project in West Memphis.

In addition, the House adopted an amendment to the Public School Fund appropriation that states newly created isolated school districts should receive 90% of the per-student state funding from the district they separated from during the previous school year.

The House also passed HB1103 by a vote of 94–0, increasing the homestead property tax credit from $600 to $675.

The House will reconvene on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.