Michigan leaders push for dam safety regulation updates

TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan — Since 2021, Michigan has invested $44.5 million through the state’s Dam Risk Reduction Program, yet it’s estimated that an additional $1 billion is required to address necessary dam infrastructure upgrades across the state. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) brought together state, local and tribal leaders in Traverse City to highlight the urgent need for stronger action to improve dam safety, enhance oversight, and reduce risk to communities.

“Under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s leadership, we’ve made historic investments to repair and remove aging dams, helping protect communities and reduce long-term risk.” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “We have a solid foundation in place, and now we need to strengthen our tools that support dam safety. Proposed legislation builds on that progress by modernizing oversight, increasing accountability to ensure we can better safeguard people, infrastructure and our natural resources.”

The recent flooding conditions are highlighting the importance of proactive investment in dam safety. House Bill 5485, introduced by Rep. Bill Schuette (R-Midland), would expand oversight and funding for all of Michigan's dams. The legislation would:

Expand state oversight and modernize regulations to better protect communities from flooding and infrastructure failure.

Require dam owners to register and plan ahead, including comprehensive safety, inspection and asset management strategies.

Require dam owners to register and plan ahead, including comprehensive safety, inspection and asset management strategies. Increase inspection frequency and accountability to identify risks earlier and timely action.

Raise design and safety standards so dams can better withstand extreme weather and changing climate conditions.

Create new funding and emergency response tools, including a dedicated emergency fund and grant program to address high-risk dams.

Michigan is home to more than 2,500 dams, many of which were originally constructed in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Around 1,000 dams are currently regulated by the state. Between 2022 and 2025, the Dam Risk Reduction Program has funded 56 projects, including 20 dam removals, 16 rehabilitation efforts, and 20 engineering studies.

Local, state, and tribal leaders tour Union Street Dam

The Boardman-Ottaway River restoration is the largest dam removal and river restoration project in Michigan and one of the most significant in the Great Lakes region. Over more than a decade, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and state, federal, and local partners, removed three aging dams, reconnecting more than 160 miles of river and tributaries. The effort restored natural flow, improved habitat, enhanced water quality and created new recreational opportunities.

“This is an exciting project for both the Boardman/Ottaway River and the greater Traverse City community,” said Dan Zielinski, principal engineer, Great Lakes Fishery Commission. “Restoring natural fish passage while blocking invasive species will strengthen the ecosystem and fish community, making the river more vibrant and sustainable for all who depend on it.”

The Union Street Dam project is the capstone of the Boardman-Ottaway river restoration, demonstrating how proactive investment can reduce long-term risk, improve environmental outcomes, and enhance quality of life for surrounding communities. A new FishPass system is replacing the dam with a modern barrier designed to improve safety, reduce the risk of failure and flooding, and restore the river’s natural function while allowing fish to pass and preventing invasive species from moving upstream. EGLE supported the project through $1 million in funding, regulatory oversight, and technical expertise, helping ensure the aging structure was safely replaced.

“The Union Street Dam site truly gives our community a place to connect,” said Benjamin Marentette, city manager for Traverse City. “Whether that’s fishing, kayaking or simply enjoying time along the river, this project creates new opportunities for people to experience and appreciate this space. At the same time, it reduces long-term risk, helping protect residents and build a more resilient community for the future.”

To learn more about how Michigan is improving dam safety and supporting communities, visit EGLE’s Dam Safety Program website.