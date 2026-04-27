The Governor's April Column: Keeping North Carolina Strong

NORTH CAROLINA, April 27 - This month Governor Josh Stein is highlighting investments in his recommended budget that would build on North Carolina’s success story and keep the state strong. Media outlets are invited to publish the column below from Governor Stein.

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North Carolinians have achieved a lot to make us proud. We’re the top state for business, economic development, and workforce development, and we announced more jobs here last year than any year in history. We’re the #1 state where people from other states are moving. This success didn’t happen by accident. It reflects decades of thoughtful investment in people through education, infrastructure, and opportunity.

Investing in Our Kids and Our Future

If we’re going to continue to build on our long-term economic success, we must start by investing in our public schools. Our children are our future, so investing in them must be our greatest priority. Yet we are ranked 49th in the country in terms of how much we spend on each student’s education – even South Carolina and Mississippi are out-investing us. And our beginning teachers can move across the border to any of North Carolina’s neighboring states and make more money.

We must do better. My budget would raise teacher salaries to the highest in the Southeast, eliminate pay plateaus, and restore master’s pay. It improves student learning through expanding the Advanced Teaching Roles program and strengthening literacy efforts. It also prioritizes student safety and well-being by increasing funding for school safety, mental health staff, and school repairs. And it tackles childhood hunger with free school breakfast and expanded summer nutrition programs.

Addressing the Cost of Living

Families are feeling the strain of rising costs: child care, housing, groceries, and more. My budget responds with targeted tax relief: expanding child care tax credits, supporting working families, creating a back-to-school sales tax holiday, and increasing the standard deduction. These are practical steps that put money back into the pockets of those who need it most.

At the same time, we must be fiscally responsible. Continuing pre-programmed tax cuts that disproportionately benefit the wealthy risks creating a $5 billion shortfall and forcing devastating cuts to essential services. North Carolina already has one of the lowest tax burdens in the country. We shouldn't raise taxes, but we should pause the autopilot tax cuts and protect what makes this state strong.

Creating Good Jobs for All North Carolinians

A strong economy depends on a strong workforce. Since January 1, 2025, we’ve announced more than 41,000 new jobs. These are good jobs with good wages that support a family. Now, we’ve got to not only grow the economy but also make sure that it works for more people. We need to connect people to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in an ever-changing economy.

That means investing in community colleges, apprenticeships, and short-term training programs that lead directly to good-paying jobs. Not every path requires a four-year degree, but every North Carolinian deserves a pathway to success.

My budget also supports loans for small businesses, investments in rural transformation projects, and construction of more workforce housing.

Building a Safer, Healthier State

We must also ensure that our communities are safe and healthy. That starts with supporting law enforcement through better pay, recruitment incentives, and modern tools. It means addressing behavioral health needs, expanding crisis response teams, and investing in treatment for substance use disorders. And it means fully funding Medicaid, which serves more than 3 million North Carolinians.

To make all of these things happen, we need to modernize government. Let’s improve services. Let’s be efficient with taxpayer dollars. And let’s support the public employees who make it all happen.

Keeping North Carolina Strong

The choices before us are clear. We can invest in our children, families, and future, or we can fall behind.

We cannot afford to miss this moment.

My budget is about opportunity. It’s about ensuring that if you work hard, where you come from will never limit how far you can go. Let’s deliver on that promise.