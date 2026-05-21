Governor Stein Celebrates North Carolina’s Older Americans

NORTH CAROLINA, May 21 - Today in celebration of Older Americans Month, Governor Josh Stein joined the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to highlight ways his administration is supporting North Carolina’s older adults and to proclaim May as Older Americans Month.

“Older adults want the same things that all North Carolinians do – to live happy, healthy lives,” said Governor Josh Stein. “DHHS’ All Ages, All Stages initiative reminds us that all North Carolinians have a role to play in looking out for one another. The plan is focused on supporting older adults and their families, optimizing health and well-being, and, ultimately, strengthening communities for a lifetime.”

“We are committed to supporting all North Carolinians through all phases of life, including more than 2 million people in our state who are 65 and older,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “Through investments in financial security, health, caregiving, and inclusive communities, we are building a better North Carolina where people of all ages can optimize brain health, physical health and overall wellbeing."

Nearly one in five North Carolinians is 65 or older. The Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging recently reported that by 2050, North Carolina’s population aged 65 and older will grow by more than 50%, from 2 million today to more than 3 million. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ All Ages, All Stages initiative is a statewide 10-year program created by Executive Order 280 to prepare North Carolina for rapid population aging. The initiative will create and provide coordinated agencies, communities, and services across the lifespan, ensuring North Carolinians can age with health, safety, and dignity.

All Ages, All Stages has four goals:

Strengthening Communities for a Lifetime: Improve housing accessibility, transportation safety, emergency preparedness, and community design to support aging in place. Supporting Older Adults and Families: Expand home- and community-based services, support caregivers, integrate behavioral health, and strengthen food security. Optimizing Health and Well-Being: Build the aging-services workforce, improve rural access through telehealth and transportation, expand preventive care, and address loneliness and mental health needs. Affording Aging: Promote financial stability, retirement readiness, age-friendly employment, and aging-related education across K–12 and higher education.

Click here to learn more about the All Ages, All Stages North Carolina Plan.