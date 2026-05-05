Dr. Talbot’s Celebrates New Moms With Postpartum Recovery Kit Launch

Image shows the contents of the Postpartum Recovery Kit from Dr. Talbot's Mom

Because moms deserve doting, too—especially down there.

New moms pour everything into caring for their baby. This kit is our way of making sure they have everything they need to also care for themselves.” — Helen Curran, CMO of Dr. Talbot’s

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Talbot's announced the launch of the Postpartum Recovery Kit , an all-in-one collection containing plant-based essentials designed to support healing and comfort during the Fourth Trimester.The Postpartum Recovery Kit is a thoughtfully curated collection of essentials that allows a new mom to prioritize her own healing. Dr. Talbot’s understands that recovery takes longer, and requires more care, than most new moms ever imagined, which is why the Postpartum Recovery Kit deserves a place in every Fourth Trimester.Made in the US with plant-based ingredients for natural soothing, every mom deserves this level of care, starting with witch hazel, a highly effective, natural ingredient known for its soothing and regenerative properties, to help calm inflammation and accelerate skin recovery. In addition, the kit includes other natural ingredients, including hydrating aloe, calendula, chamomile and peppermint to help strengthen and soothe skin while providing anti-inflammatory properties to sensitive, damaged, or dry skin.Unlike similar products, this kit does not contain Phenoxyethanol or Ethylhexylglycerin, both of which are known contact allergens and can cause irritation.The Postpartum Recovery Kit Includes:- (1) Peri Bottle: Cleanse gently (no acrobatics required), includes hygienic nozzle cap- (4) Ice Pads: Nothing hits like an icy cold pad, postpartum- (24) Perineal Liners: Infused with witch hazel for a cooling feel- (1) Soothing Foam (5 oz): Rich in soothing aloe and calendula, thoughtfully formulated with gentle ingredients- (1) Tote Bag: Makes packing for the hospital easy and carrying home all those extra supplies even easier.Individually, the included products retail for more than $49.99. The complete bundle is available now at DrTalbots.com for $39.99—offering moms 20% savings, plus free shipping on orders over $30.About Dr. Talbot’sDr. Talbot’s is a leading provider of safe, naturally-inspired solutions for the whole family. The Dr. Talbot’s Mom line was created specifically to support the health needs of pregnant and postpartum moms, offering thoughtfully designed products that prioritize comfort, safety, and simplicity. To learn more, visit DrTalbots.com or follow @DrTalbotsUSA on Instagram.

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