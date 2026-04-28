TMF Group selects DwellFi as strategic AI partner to elevate fund services globally

TMF Group has chosen DwellFi as its strategic AI partner to elevate operations globally.

Leading fund services provider embraces DwellFi's Sovereign Agentic OS to enhance operational efficiency and leverage AI as a growth multiplier.

Together, we are advancing the industry standard for what fund operations in the AI era should look like.” — Kumar Ujjwal, Founder and CEO, DwellFi

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DwellFi Inc., a sovereign Agentic AI platform purpose-built for fund administration and private markets, today announced that TMF Group, a global leading fund services provider, has chosen DwellFi as its strategic AI partner to elevate operations globally. TMF Group will leverage DwellFi as the connective layer across fund administration data infrastructure, streamlining human-AI collaboration and driving automation.The financial services industry faces mounting pressure to streamline operations, combat financial fraud, and navigate increasingly complex regulatory requirements. Recognizing the critical need for intelligent, scalable technology, TMF Group is leading the industry's shift toward AI-first fund operations. DwellFi's Sovereign Agentic OS provides the purpose-built infrastructure to make this vision a reality, that will build further upon TMF’s integrated data flow between legacy and new systems without requiring replacement.Kumar Ujjwal, Founder and CEO, DwellFi, affirms, "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence in fund administration. TMF Group's deep expertise, combined with DwellFi's Sovereign Agentic OS, creates a powerful combination that establishes an AI blueprint for private markets to follow. Together, we are advancing the industry standard for what fund operations in the AI era should look like.”"The next decade of fund administration will be defined by those who embrace AI-first operations today. This milestone partnership ensures TMF Group clients have access to institutional-grade automation that meets the demands of regulators, investors, and internal stakeholders, all without disrupting existing infrastructure," adds Aman Bahel, TMF Group’s Global Head of Financial Institution Clients and Global Head of Fund Services.Transforming high-volume fund operationsThe collaboration is part of DwellFi's broader mission to empower AI-driven fund operations, enabling institutions of all sizes to compete on operational efficiency and service quality. By automating routine, labour-intensive processes, fund administrators can redirect expertise toward high-value strategic activities that drive client success. All workflows are fully auditable, operate on client data within their own environment, and meet institutional-grade compliance and data protection standards.About TMF GroupTMF Group is a leading provider of critical administrative services, helping clients invest and operate safely around the world. Our 13,000 experts and 125 offices in 87 jurisdictions worldwide serve corporates, financial institutions, asset managers, private clients and family offices, providing the combination of accounting, tax, payroll, fund administration, compliance and entity management services essential to global business success.We work with the majority of the Fortune Global 500 and FTSE 100, covering sectors as diverse as capital markets, private equity, real estate, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology.TMF Group – we make a complex world simple. www.tmf-group.com About DwellFi Inc.DwellFi Inc. is a sovereign Agentic AI platform transforming fund administration through intelligent automation. Purpose-built for private markets, DwellFi's Sovereign Agentic OS acts as the connective layer across fragmented enterprise data infrastructure, embedding across existing legacy systems without requiring replacement. The platform solves the unstructured data crisis that has long plagued fund operations, enabling fund administrators to operate faster, smarter, and more securely while scaling operations without proportional increases in headcount.Data sovereignty and institutional control are foundational to DwellFi's architecture, meeting the rigorous requirements of global financial institutions.For more information, visit www.dwellfi.ai

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