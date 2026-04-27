Brandywine Communities Leases 12,000 SF at 1700 Murray in Squirrel Hill

1700 Murray Avenue, the only Class A office building in Squirrel Hill, where Brandywine Communities has signed three new leases totaling more than 12,000 square feet within 100 days of acquisition.

Techstra Solutions, Pittsburgh City Paper, and Generation Dental sign second-floor leases at Squirrel Hill's only Class A office address.

PITTTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandywine Communities and CBRE are pleased to announce the signing of three new leases totaling more than 12,000 square feet at 1700 Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill. The building, the neighborhood's only Class A office address, was acquired by Brandywine in December 2025.Techstra Solutions, Pittsburgh City Paper, and Generation Dental have each signed leases on the building's second floor. All three tenants are expected to take occupancy later this year.Techstra Solutions is expanding within the neighborhood, relocating to upgraded Class A space. Generation Dental, also previously located nearby, is building out a new state-of-the-art dental care facility on the second floor. Pittsburgh City Paper is relaunching at a walkable urban location with immediate access to Squirrel Hill's dining and retail corridor."Techstra Solutions is a management consulting firm specializing in strategy, technology, and implementation services that drive innovation at Fortune 500 companies," said Founder and CEO Jennifer Honig. "Pittsburgh is our headquarters, and we are thrilled to be experiencing exponential growth. The new office space meets our operational needs and future plans while keeping us located in Squirrel Hill, a great neighborhood with proximity to Carnegie Mellon University and the AI innovation that informs our work."Plans for 1700 Murray include a complete lobby remodel with modern finishes, upgraded access control, and new tenant signage."It's a marquee address and the highest-quality office space in the Squirrel Hill business district," said Andrew Miller of CBRE, Inc., who represents the building for lease along with his colleague Charlie Must. "We're very pleased to have three new tenants under construction before the building renovations are even underway."Must characterized demand as "robust," with multiple parties inquiring about availability and reviewing proposals for the 17,000-square-foot third floor and the remaining 5,000 square feet on the second floor.Originally home to IBM and later M*Modal, which was acquired by 3M in 2019, the building represents one of the newer and highest-quality office addresses in Squirrel Hill.Generation Dental was represented by Tom Shaffer of CARR Pennsylvania, Inc. Jamie Pivarnik of NAI Burns Scalo represented Techstra Solutions in its lease negotiation.

Video of Third Floor 1700 Murray Avenue

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