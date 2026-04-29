ACEI Introduces GPA Calculator© Designed for International GPA Conversion

ACEI GPA Calculator

New platform brings speed, consistency, and context to GPA review for admissions, hiring, and credential evaluation workflows.

The challenge isn’t just converting grades—it’s understanding what they represent within each educational system” — Alan Saidi, Senior VP, COO & CTO at ACEI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academic Credentials Evaluation Institute, Inc. (ACEI), a leader in international credential evaluation, today announced the launch of the ACEI GPA Calculator©, a new technology platform designed to help institutions and organizations evaluate academic performance across global grading systems with greater speed, consistency, and confidence.

Around the world, grading systems vary significantly with no universal GPA standard. For universities, employers, and licensing bodies reviewing international applicants, comparing academic achievements across countries can be time-consuming, inconsistent, and difficult to scale.

As institutions and organizations navigate increasingly complex global education systems, the demand for consistent academic comparison tools has never been greater.

The ACEI GPA Calculator© introduces a smarter, more standardized approach to international GPA conversion by combining real-time processing with more than 30 years of credential evaluation expertise.

Key Capabilities Include:

• Instant GPA conversion across global grading systems

• OCR-enabled document processing

• Multi-system outputs (U.S., ECTS, and more)

• Downloadable, shareable reports

• Standardized, defensible methodology

Subscription users also receive a bonus access to the Global Credential Integrity Index™ (GCII), a built-in reference resource providing deeper insight into international education systems, documentation standards, equivalency guidance, and risk indicators.

“We designed the GPA Calculator to bring consistency and structure to a process that has historically relied on manual interpretation. This is about enabling better, faster, and more informed decisions at scale,” said Alan Saidi, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technical Officer at ACEI.

The launch of the ACEI GPA Calculator© reflects ACEI’s continued investment in technology solutions that support modern admissions, hiring, and credential evaluation workflows.

The ACEI GPA Calculator© is now available.

Learn More:

https://acei-global.org/gpacalculator

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About ACEI

Academic Credentials Evaluation Institute, Inc. (ACEI) has more than 30 years of experience providing foreign credential evaluations for academic institutions, licensing boards, employers, and government agencies worldwide. As a Charter Member of AICE (Association of International Credential Evaluators), ACEI is committed to accuracy, consistency, and integrity in global education assessment.

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