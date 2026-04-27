Great Lakes office finalizes Michigan Maritime Strategy

LANSING, Michigan – The Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has finalized the Michigan Maritime Strategy, a first-of-its-kind, 10-year-plan designed to unlock economic growth and create good-paying jobs across Michigan’s multibillion-dollar maritime industry.

The strategy was developed through a “whole government” approach involving EGLE and the Michigan Departments of Transportation, Agriculture and Rural Development, and Natural Resources, along with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and its Office of Future Mobility and Electrification – aligning priorities to support economic development, infrastructure modernization, marine manufacturing, clean energy, innovation, workforce development, and sustainability.

A year-long, collaborative, stakeholder-driven process facilitated by the University of Michigan’s Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering engaged more than 200 participants from government, industry, business, communities, and academia through interviews, site visits, and workshops.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer first announced the strategy in January, when a draft version was released for public comment. The finalized strategy reflects additional input from the public comment period.

Emily Finnell, Great Lakes senior advisor and strategist and head of the OGL, said the strategy provides a roadmap to modernize infrastructure, accelerate clean energy, and grow a resilient maritime economy; aligns state policy and investments with the Michigan Mobility 2045 Plan, MI Healthy Climate Plan, and clean energy laws and workforce development efforts; and leverages Michigan’s advanced manufacturing strength and Great Lakes assets.

The strategy also prioritizes upgrading ports and connectivity, innovation, and workforce development.

It positions Michigan to lead the nation in sustainable maritime innovation – modernizing infrastructure, accelerating clean energy, and strengthening the Great Lakes economy.

The strategy prioritizes achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 – the MI Healthy Climate Plan’s overall aim – by expanding clean fuel adoption, vessel electrification, and other clean energy alternatives. It also supports investments in environmental stewardship, with pollution prevention and emission reductions to support sustainable Great Lakes tourism and recreational boating.

The strategy balances Great Lakes protection while driving economic resilience, ensuring environmental stewardship and sustainable waterfront development.

Michigan’s maritime sector supports 17,000 jobs and contributes $4.7 billion a year to the state’s economy, while water-based tourism supports 45,000 jobs and generates nearly $12 billion a year.

The state’s central location within the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway system as well as the Soo Locks positions it as crucial to the movement of freight in North America. Modernizing ports and expanding containerization will strengthen Michigan’s role in the $9.3 trillion Great Lakes-St. Lawrence regional economy.

Several states and Canadian provinces around the Great Lakes have recently developed comprehensive maritime strategies, creating a powerful opportunity for regional collaboration around shared priorities. Michigan can be a leader and strong partner in this effort.

View the Michigan Maritime Strategy at Michigan.gov/Maritime.