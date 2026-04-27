WEIRD WORLD ADVENTURES SEASON 2 NOW STREAMING ON AMAZON PRIME & ROKU

Photo by Erika Gaskill

Richmond-Native Malorie Mackey Takes the Hit Adventure Series Global, With 12 New Episodes Spanning Romania, Iceland, Germany, Mexico, and Beyond

We traveled to places I've wanted to explore for years, dug into stories that genuinely surprised us, and I think audiences are going to feel that sense of discovery in every episode.” — Malorie Mackey

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weird World Adventures , the acclaimed unusual adventure series hosted by journalist and modern myth hunter Malorie Mackey, has officially launched its highly anticipated second season. All 12 episodes of Season 2 are now available to stream, with viewers able to watch free internationally on Amazon Prime Video, free on Roku devices via the Fawesome app, and available for purchase on Amazon Prime US.Season 2 marks a bold expansion for the series, taking Malorie and co-host and director Michael Maldonado across the globe in pursuit of the world's strangest legends, unique haunting histories, and most extraordinary destinations. From the Transylvanian countryside to the elf-filled landscapes of Iceland, from the witchy streets of Salem to the fairy tale forests of Germany, Season 2 delivers the most ambitious and wide-ranging run of episodes in the show's history."We wanted Season 2 to feel like a real leap forward," said Malorie Mackey. "We traveled to places I've wanted to explore for years, dug into stories that genuinely surprised us, and I think audiences are going to feel that sense of discovery in every episode."The 12-episode season includes Traversing Transylvania, in which Malorie follows the footsteps of Vlad Dracula from the salt mines of Cluj-Napoca to the legendary Bran Castle; The Gates to the Voodoo Underworld, an investigation into New Orleans' most enduring legend; a two-part exploration of Salem, Massachusetts and the history of the Witch Trials; and Discovering the Hidden Secrets of Iceland, which takes the hosts to elf school, inside a volcano, and through the world-famous Icelandic Phallological Museum. The season also features Into the Woods: A Fairy Tale Tour of Germany; Memento Mori: Death and Innovation, a thematic exploration of how cultures around the world process death; and American Gothic: Following in the Footsteps of Edgar Allan Poe, filmed on location in Richmond, Virginia. The season closes with Weird Washington: Celebrating 250 Years of Independence, a love letter to the strange and unusual corners of the nation's capital.Two standout episodes, Unveiling the Myths of the Great Smokys Parts 1 and 2, were filmed simultaneously with the mapping and writing of Malorie and Michael's book Haunted Hikes of the Great Smoky Mountains, creating a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind both projects. Part 1 currently holds a perfect 10/10 rating on IMDb, making it the highest-rated episode in the show's run.Weird World Adventures is produced by Weird World Adventures LLC and directed by Richmond-native Michael Maldonado, an author, Explorers Club member, skeptic, and physician sub-specializing in neuroradiology. The series is available to stream now.STREAMING INFORMATIONFree to stream internationally: Amazon Prime Video and available for purchase: Amazon Prime USFree to stream on Roku devices: Fawesome AppABOUT WEIRD WORLD ADVENTURESWeird World Adventures is a unique travel and adventure series that explores the strangest, most fascinating, and most unbelievable places in the world. Hosted by Malorie Mackey, journalist, member of the Explorers Club, and five-time published author, the show blends historical folklore, haunted tales, skeptical inquiry, and a genuine sense of wonder to reveal the extraordinary stories hidden within our world's most unusual destinations.MEDIA CONTACTMaloriesAdventures@gmail.comMaloriesAdventures.com

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