Application period for fall 2026 swan controlled hunt opens May 1

The application period to apply for fall 2026 swan controlled hunts in the Panhandle Region is May 1 through June 5. Successful controlled hunt applicants will be notified by July 10.

During its conference call on April 10, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved 50 swan controlled hunt tags for the fall 2026 season, with a daily and season limit of 1 swan per tag. However, the proposed dates for these swan tags will be brought before the Commission for approval at a future meeting, once Fish and Game has received additional detail on the federal frameworks for the 2026–27 migratory game bird seasons.

Hunters with a valid 2026 Idaho hunting license may apply for controlled hunts online with a credit card at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, at any Fish and Game office or license vendor, or by calling 1-800-554-8685. (Note, there is an additional fee for online and phone orders.)

This incredible hunting opportunity is only limited to Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, and Kootenai counties. The daily and season bag limit is one swan; any hunter killing a swan must, within three days of the date of kill, present the swan carcass (for measurement and identification) to a conservation officer, regional office, or check station, and complete the relevant harvest report.

Hunting Requirements:

Controlled Hunt Tag – REQUIRED

Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit – REQUIRED

Federal Migratory Bird (Duck) Stamp – REQUIRED

Shotgun capable of carrying no more than three shells – REQUIRED

Nontoxic Shot – REQUIRED

Shot Size: No person shall take swans while in possession of shot larger than two tenths (0.2 inches) in diameter (size T)

For more information, see the Swan Hunting webpage.