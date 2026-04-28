IS3WARE Appoints Peter Lambrinakos as Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran brings extensive leadership experience to drive growth of IS3WARE’s services and solutions for Justice, Public Safety, and Public Health

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IS3WARE, a leading provider of Virtual Conformance Officer solutions, for the Justice, Public Safety, and Public Health markets today announced the appointment of Peter Lambrinakos as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Lambrinakos brings a wealth of executive leadership experience to IS3WARE as the company continues to expand its innovative conformance platform to support compliance to laws, regulations, and standards.In his role as CEO, Mr. Lambrinakos will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of the company, accelerating growth, and expanding IS3WARE’s market presence. He previously served as the inaugural Chief of Police and Chief of Corporate Security for VIA Rail Canada, where he established and led Canada’s first dedicated intercity rail police service, protecting critical transportation infrastructure across a 12,500-kilometre national network. Before his tenure at VIA Rail, Mr. Lambrinakos held senior executive leadership roles with the Montreal Police Service (SPVM), where he commanded key divisions including Major Crimes, Economic Crimes, Organized Crime, Intelligence, and Crisis Response. He spearheaded transformational public safety reforms, created the Montreal Metro Police Division for North America’s third-busiest subway system, oversaw counter-terrorism and national security initiatives, and led the development of major crisis management structures for the City of Montreal. His leadership was instrumental in advancing public safety innovation, protecting critical infrastructure, and enhancing public trust in Canada’s second-largest urban police service.Mr. Lambrinakos is also the Distinguished Fellow and Director of the Public Safety Program at the University of Ottawa’s Professional Development Institute.“We are thrilled to welcome Peter to IS3WARE at such an exciting time for our company. His proven record of accomplishment of leading organizations, dep understanding of the public sector, technology, and his deep understanding of compliance solutions make him the ideal leader to guide IS3WARE into its next chapter of growth.” — Ashwini Jarral, Founder, IS3WARE“I am honored to join IS3WARE and lead such a talented team. The company has built a truly differentiated Virtual Conformance Officer solution that addresses a critical need in the market. I look forward to working with our team, partners, and customers to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value.” — Peter Lambrinakos, CEO, IS3WAREIS3WARE’s Virtual Conformance Officer solution empowers organizations to streamline compliance processes, reduce risk, and ensure adherence to regulatory standards with greater efficiency and confidence. Under Lambrinakos’s leadership, IS3WARE is well-positioned to capitalize on growing demand for intelligent compliance solutions across industries.About IS3WAREIS3WARE is a mission focused company specializing in Virtual Conformance Officer solutions that help Justice, Public Safety, and Public Health manage compliance requirements efficiently and effectively. IS3WARE offers first of a kind the most comprehensive conformance platform for Justice, Public Safety, and Health, covering CJIS, NIST, SOC-2, ISO, CMMC, HIPAA, privacy legislation, Canadian Privacy Act and more.For more information, visit https://www.is3ware.com

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