Software Defined Infrastructure Market study examining market size, share, competition, and emerging trends.

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The Business Research Company’s Software Defined Infrastructure Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our 2026 market reports now feature richer, more decision-focused data, including market attractiveness scoring, total addressable market (TAM), company scoring matrix, Excel dashboards with forecasts, key technologies and trends, supply chain analysis, upcoming startups, key products, market hotspots, and improved visuals.

The software defined infrastructure market is experiencing significant momentum, driven by rapid technological advancements and increasing demand for flexible IT solutions. This market is evolving quickly, reflecting the growing need for more efficient, scalable, and automated infrastructure management across various industries. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

The Expanding Software Defined Infrastructure Market Size

The software defined infrastructure market has seen impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $52 billion in 2025 to $61.07 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This expansion during the past period has been fueled by the rise in data center virtualization, heightened demand for improved IT efficiency, broader cloud computing adoption, growing enterprise IT infrastructure, and the increasing necessity for centralized software and hardware management.

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Forecasted Market Growth and Future Potential of Software Defined Infrastructure

Looking ahead, the software defined infrastructure market is expected to expand even more rapidly, reaching $117.17 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.7%. The driving forces behind this future growth include the widespread use of AI-powered infrastructure management, greater deployment of hybrid cloud environments, a stronger emphasis on software-defined networking, growth in edge computing, and rising demand for automated resource provisioning. Key trends anticipated during this period involve the increased use of cloud-based SDI solutions, the proliferation of hyperconverged infrastructure, enhanced integration of orchestration and automation software, expansion of managed and consulting services, and heightened focus on virtualization and edge computing technologies.

Understanding Software Defined Infrastructure: What It Means

Software defined infrastructure (SDI) is a modern IT framework where computing, storage, and networking resources are virtualized and controlled through software instead of relying solely on physical hardware. This approach allows for dynamic configuration, automation, and scaling of infrastructure via centralized software management. The result is improved flexibility, better resource utilization, and greater efficiency in data centers and cloud environments.

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The Role of Cloud Computing in Boosting Software Defined Infrastructure

One of the primary factors propelling the software defined infrastructure market is the increasing adoption of cloud computing. Cloud computing provides computing services such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and analytics over the internet, enabling faster innovation, flexible resource allocation, and cost efficiencies. Its scalability and flexibility allow businesses to quickly adjust resources to meet changing needs without the limitations of traditional on-premises infrastructure. Cloud platforms support SDI by offering a virtualized, on-demand environment where resources are managed through software, facilitating automation, centralized control, scalability, and rapid provisioning of infrastructure components.

Growing Cloud Use as a Catalyst for SDI Market Expansion

For example, in January 2026, Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union based in Luxembourg, reported that approximately 52.74% of enterprises in the EU used paid cloud computing services in 2025. These services mainly supported applications like email, office software, and file storage, marking a 7% increase compared to 2023. This rising adoption of cloud services clearly highlights how cloud computing continues to support and drive the expansion of the software defined infrastructure market.

Regional Overview of the Software Defined Infrastructure Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the software defined infrastructure market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

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