Telehealth Software Market Competitive Positioning Across Global Players

Telehealth Software Market Segments

The Business Research Company’s Telehealth Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The telehealth software market is dominated by a mix of global digital health platform providers, healthcare IT companies, and specialized virtual care solution developers. Companies are focusing on cloud-based infrastructure, AI-enabled diagnostics, remote patient monitoring integration, interoperability with electronic health records, and enhanced data security frameworks to strengthen market positioning and address evolving healthcare delivery models. Emphasis on accessibility, real-time patient engagement, scalability across healthcare systems, regulatory compliance, and seamless integration with clinical workflows remains central to competitive differentiation. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking expansion opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly transforming digital healthcare sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Telehealth Software Market?

•According to our research, Teladoc Health Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The telehealth software division of the company, which is directly involved in the telehealth software market provides a wide range of virtual care platforms, remote patient monitoring solutions, AI-enabled clinical decision support tools, and integrated digital health communication systems that support hospitals, healthcare providers, and patients across virtual care environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Telehealth Software Market?

Major companies operating in the telehealth software market are Teladoc Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, American Well Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Zoom Video Communications Inc., Doximity, Medtronic Inc., GoodRx Holdings Inc., MDLIVE Inc., BioTelemetry, Masimo Corporation, Biotricity Inc., Zocdoc Inc., Allscripts Healthcare LLC, CureMD Healthcare, Updox LLC, Capsule Technologies Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, Care Innovations LLC, GlobalMedia Group LLC.

How Concentrated Is The Telehealth Software Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent healthcare data privacy regulations, interoperability requirements across digital health platforms, compliance with telemedicine and clinical care standards, and the need for reliability, security, and scalability in virtual care environments. Leading players such as Teladoc Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, American Well Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Zoom Video Communications Inc., Doximity, Medtronic Inc., GoodRx Holdings Inc., MDLIVE Inc., and BioTelemetry hold notable market shares through comprehensive virtual care platforms, strong healthcare provider networks, global service reach, and continuous innovation in remote care delivery, clinical integration, and digital patient engagement solutions. As demand for accessible healthcare services, integrated digital care models, remote monitoring capabilities, and personalized patient experiences increases, platform advancements, strategic partnerships, and expansion across healthcare ecosystems are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oTeladoc Health Inc. (5%)

oKoninklijke Philips N.V (2%)

oAmerican Well Corporation (2%)

oOracle Corporation (1%)

oZoom Video Communications Inc. (1%)

oDoximity (1%)

oMedtronic Inc. (1%)

oGoodRx Holdings Inc. (1%)

oMDLIVE Inc. (0.5%)

oBioTelemetry (0.4%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Telehealth Software Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14809&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Telehealth Software Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the telehealth software market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Cloud, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., Snowflake Inc., Twilio Inc., VMware Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Atlassian Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., and Fortinet Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Telehealth Software Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the telehealth software market include Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Tech Data Corporation, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, DXC Technology Company, NTT Data Corporation, Capgemini SE, Fujitsu Limited, Unisys Corporation, CGI Inc., Atos SE, and Softchoice Corporation.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Telehealth Software Market?

•Major end users in the telehealth software market include Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, HCA Healthcare Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Community Health Systems Inc., Ascension Health, Universal Health Services Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, CVS Health Corporation, Cigna Corporation, and Babylon Holdings Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•AI-enabled personalized care platforms are transforming the telehealth software market by enhancing diagnostic accuracy, improving treatment outcomes, and enabling data-driven, patient-centric virtual care delivery across diverse clinical domains.

•Example: In November 2025, ODDITY Tech Ltd. launched METHODIQ, a telehealth platform designed to modernize medical care through personalized, high-efficacy treatments delivered via online diagnosis.

•Its AI-driven skin analysis, computer-vision tracking, and integration of prescription, OTC, and cosmetic treatment options enable tailored care plans, improve clinical precision, and support continuous patient monitoring, strengthening accessibility and effectiveness in remote healthcare delivery.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Telehealth Technologies to Enable Accessible and Patient-Centric Care Delivery

•Leveraging Virtual Care Platforms to Improve Clinical Efficiency and Patient Outcomes

•Expanding Telehealth Infrastructure to Strengthen Remote Care Access and Service Delivery

•Integrating AI Tools to Enhance Accuracy, Automation, and Decision Support in Telehealth

Access The Detailed Telehealth Software Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telehealth-software-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.