Malnar Injury Law Rebrands as StubbornAttorney.com

Personal injury lawyer Colorado springs

Mules have carried me through the steepest terrain in the Colorado mountains. They don’t quit. Neither do we.” — Ryan Malnar

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malnar Injury Law has officially rebranded and will now operate under the name StubbornAttorney.com . The rebrand reflects the firm’s core identity relentless, client-focused advocacy and marks a new chapter for the practice founded and led by Ryan Malnar.“This name says exactly what we do,” said Ryan Malnar, founder and lead attorney. “When we take a case, we do not let go. We push harder the more the other side pushes back. That is what our clients deserve, and it’s who we have always been.”The new brand draws directly from Ryan’s personal life. An avid mule trainer and rider, Ryan navigates steep technical trails in the Colorado mountains alongside his mules animals renowned for their intelligence, balance, and unshakeable resolve. His mule Moe, photographed on one of those mountain trails, has become a living emblem of how the firm approaches every case.The mule is not a mascot chosen for novelty. To Ryan, it is an accurate description of what good legal representation looks like in practice:Steady and reliable under pressureStrong and sure-footed, even on the toughest terrainSmart and cautious, making decisions that avoid unnecessary riskStubborn in the best way: once committed, they do not back down“Mules have earned a reputation for stubbornness, and I think that’s exactly right,” Malnar added. “In personal injury law , stubbornness is a feature, not a flaw. Insurance companies count on people giving up. We don’t.”All existing clients, cases, and contact information remain unchanged. The firm’s legal team, commitment to personalized service, and track record of results continue without interruption under the new name.ABOUT STUBBORNATTORNEY.COMStubbornAttorney.com, formerly Malnar Injury Law, is a Colorado-based personal injury law firm representing clients who have been injured through the negligence of others. The firm is known for its determined, client-first approach and its willingness to take cases to trial when insurers refuse to deal fairly.

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