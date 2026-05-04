Northwest Collision Center Grows Team for Expanded St. Petersburg Facility

Northwest Collision Center is adding staff to support its expanded St. Petersburg facility & strengthen service for drivers seeking high-level collision repair.

Growing our team helps us support our expanded facility while maintaining the repair quality and customer care drivers expect from Northwest Collision Center.” — Greg Descent, Proprietor

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Collision Center has announced new staff additions to support operations at its expanded St. Petersburg facility, strengthening the shop’s ability to serve drivers who need collision repair, refinishing, and restoration work.

The team growth comes as Northwest Collision Center continues operating out of a recently expanded facility that the company grew from 17,000 to 42,000 square feet to support faster service and more advanced capabilities. The company also highlights I-CAR Gold Class technicians, OEM-focused repairs, and factory approval by Mazda and Lexus.

For customers across St. Petersburg and the surrounding area, the expansion reflects a long-established business continuing to invest in people and repair quality. The company has served the community since 1959, is family-owned and operated, and remains focused on structural integrity, safety, and appearance throughout the repair process.

Northwest Collision Center offers free estimates and works with most major insurers while handling everything from precision dent repair to complex collision restoration for all makes and models. That broader operational support gives the growing team a larger platform to help customers move through the repair process with clarity and confidence.

A Message From the Owner

"Bringing in new staff is an important step for us because it helps us support the growth of our facility while maintaining the repair quality, attention to detail, and customer care that have defined our work for decades,"

said Greg Descent

About Northwest Collision Center

Northwest Collision Center provides Auto Body & Collision Repair in St. Petersburg, along with collision repair, refinishing, and restoration for all makes and models. In business since 1959, the company is family-owned and operated, I-CAR Gold Class certified, BBB accredited, and factory approved by Mazda and Lexus. Northwest Collision Center serves drivers from its location at 3301 Tyrone Blvd. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33710.

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