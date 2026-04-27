In Balance IT Solutions Launches 'Adaptive Defense' AI-Native Cybersecurity Model

In Balance IT Solutions — Managed IT, Cloud, and Cybersecurity Services

New AI-native cybersecurity model bridges static governance frameworks and the speed of AI-driven attacks for organizations of any size.

Governance frameworks like NIST and COBIT remain essential foundations for compliance. But they were never designed to defend against autonomous AI-driven adversaries operating at machine speed.” — David Malcom, Cybersecurity Practice Leader, In Balance IT Solutions

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Balance IT Solutions , a trusted provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, today announced the launch of Adaptive Defense , a cybersecurity model that transforms how organizations detect and neutralize AI-driven threats Adaptive Defense is purpose-built to help organizations and their security teams bridge the growing gap between established governance frameworks and the emerging operational reality of AI-driven attacks, automated reconnaissance, and dynamic threat environments.“Governance frameworks like NIST and COBIT remain essential foundations for compliance,” said David Malcom, cybersecurity practice leader at In Balance IT. “But they were never designed to defend against autonomous AI-driven adversaries operating at machine speed. Adaptive Defense evolves those frameworks into living, AI-enabled security systems that detect, learn, and respond in real time.”By mapping traditional controls to continuous telemetry, Adaptive Defense transforms static compliance checklists into dynamic, self-learning security systems.“C-suites are being rightly told that threat vectors are multiplying, necessary dwell times are shrinking, and they need to be agentic,” said Tim Currie, chief strategy officer for In Balance IT. “But they still have to comply with the established frameworks for governance. We want to connect the dots for our customers between studying for the test and actually being cyber-secure in an agentic world.”The model centers on three core pillars:• Adaptive Defense built on five core competencies of Identity-First Security and Resilience, Adaptive Threat Detection and Autonomous Response, Data Protection and Loss Prevention (DLP), Cloud and Multi-cloud Security (CNAPP), and Internal AI/Agentic Controls.• The Adaptive Defense Human-AI Operating Model for SOC transformation, upskilling and AI/Agentic Adoption.• Continuous Compliance that maps the real-world agentic SOC operations to the traditional control framework in real-time.Adaptive Defense integrates natively with cloud security platforms, identity and access management systems, SIEM environments, observability and telemetry platforms, and AI/ML infrastructure. The model is available immediately as a consulting, advisory, and implementation offering, with services ranging from security maturity assessments and architecture design to AI-enabled SOC transformations and technology integration.About In Balance IT SolutionsIn Balance IT Solutions is a technology solutions provider specializing in managed IT, cloud, and cybersecurity services. As a trusted partner for IT modernization and security, the company delivers reliable, scalable, and secure solutions that help clients achieve their business goals with confidence. Learn more at www.InBalanceIT.com

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