Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Monday, April 27, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "National Aeronautics and Space Administration."

On Monday, April 27, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Environmental Protection Agency."

On Tuesday, April 28, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Bill.

On Wednesday, April 29, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Related Agencies Bill.

On Thursday, April 30, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies and the Subcommittee on Legislative Branch will hold a joint markup of Fiscal Year 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Bill and Fiscal Year 2027 Legislative Branch Bill.

On Thursday, April 30, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold a budget hearing called "The United States Air Force and Space Force."

On Thursday, April 30, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Indian Health Service."

Armed Services

On Wednesday, April 29, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Department of Defense FY27 Budget Request."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, April 28, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Leveling Down: How Equity Policies Undermine Excellence and Harm Students."

On Wednesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Speech or Silence? The Future of the First Amendment in Higher Education."

Energy & Commerce

On Tuesday, April 28, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "The Fiscal Year 2027 Environmental Protection Agency Budget."

On Wednesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "AI and the Grid: Meeting Growing Power Demand While Protecting Ratepayers."

On Wednesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Healthier America: Legislative Proposals on the Regulation and Oversight of Food."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, April 28, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Prioritizing Main Street: Evaluating the Impact of Capital Proposals on Economic Growth and American Communities."

On Wednesday, April 29, the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity will hold a hearing called "Examining Derivatives’ Role in the Treasury Market."

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, April 29, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Orbits of Influence: Emerging Threats to U.S. Space Security and Foreign Policy Implications."

On Wednesday, April 29, the Oversight and Intelligence Subcommittee will hold a hearingcalled "U.S. Accountability at the United Nations: Challenges and Opportunities for Reform."

Homeland Security

On Wednesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a hearing called "Data Centers, Telecommunications Networks, and Space-Based Systems: Modernizing DHS’s SRMA Role for the Communications and IT Sectors."

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

On Monday, April 27, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a full committee closed hearing called "Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security."

On Tuesday, April 28, the Subcommittee on the National Intelligence Enterprise will hold a closed hearing called "Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Hearing for the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Judiciary

On Tuesday, April 28, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing called "From Tool to Weapon: The FACE Act and the Dangers of Federalizing Criminal Law."

On Wednesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "Peace of Mind: Strengthening Victim Protections Under Kayleigh’s Law."

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold an oversight hearing called "Powering the 21st Century with American Copper."

On Wednesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a markup on the following bills:

H.R. 7287, the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System Expansion Feasibility Study Act (Johnson)

H.R. 7331, the Dakota Mainstem Water Supply Project Feasibility Study Act (Johnson)

H.R. 7515, To direct the Secretary of the Interior to convey to the Nisqually Indian Tribe the Clear Creek Hatchery infrastructure (Strickland)

H.R. 8259, the Reclamation Project Consultation Improvement Act of 2026 (Bentz)

Oversight and Government Reform

On Wednesday, April 29, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup on 14 bills.

Rules

On Monday, April 27, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 7567, the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 (Thompson)

H.R. 2616, the Stopping Indoctrination and Protecting Kids Act (Walberg)

S. Con. Res. 33, Setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2026 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2027 through 2035 (Graham)

S. 1318, the Foreign Intelligence Accountability Act (Crawford)

Science, Space, and Technology

On Tuesday, April 28, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "A Review of the President's Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration."

On Wednesday, April 29, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee markup on the following bill:

H.R. 8462, the National Quantum Intiative Reauthorization Act (Weber)

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Tuesday, April 28, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "Review of the Coast Guard’s Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request."

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, April 28, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee hearing with Health System CEOs.



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