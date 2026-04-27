Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum held in Gabala

AZERBAIJAN, April 27 - To the participants of the 9th Congress of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan

Dear congress participants,

I sincerely congratulate you on the commencement of the 9th Congress of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan.

The tradition of eldership, rooted in the ancient moral and ethical values of the Azerbaijani people, is one of the most...

23 April 2026, 12:35