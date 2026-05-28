Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the work gloves manufacturing enterprise of GP Safety LLC in Khankendi

AZERBAIJAN, May 28 - On May 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the …

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.