OnTrack expands advisory and implementation services with Intuit Enterprise Suite to serve multi-entity organizations.

Firm brings deep implementation experience to help growing businesses seamlessly transition from Intuit QuickBooks to Intuit Enterprise Suite

MONROE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnTrack, a finance software and advisory firm specializing in advanced accounting systems for growing organizations, today announced it is expanding its advisory and implementation services to include Intuit Enterprise Suite, Intuit’s AI-native, enterprise-grade financial platform designed for organizations managing multiple entities and complex financial operations.

The expansion allows OnTrack to support a growing segment of mid-market organizations whose financial complexity requires a more robust enterprise resource planning solution (ERP) that provides multi-entity management, advanced accounting, powerful reporting, and AI-powered data insights that enable faster, more confident decision making.

As companies expand across multiple entities, locations, or divisions, financial operations often become increasingly fragmented. Consolidated reporting, intercompany reconciliation, and operational visibility frequently require manual processes that limit financial clarity for leadership teams. Yet as they require a more robust, integrated solution to handle added complexities, they’re reluctant to adopt traditional ERP systems that are costly and time-consuming to deploy and learn.

Intuit Enterprise Suite was developed to disrupt the traditional ERP market, transforming how more complex, mid-market businesses grow by eliminating the need to adopt legacy ERPs or juggle multiple applications to manage their operations. Intuit Enterprise Suite is fast to deploy, easy to learn, and more cost-effective to scale, providing multi-entity management, automated intercompany workflows, consolidated reporting, and advanced financial analysis.

During the platform’s early rollout, OnTrack implemented Intuit Enterprise Suite across organizations managing complex multi-entity structures in industries including construction, professional services, and holding company environments.

Through this early work, OnTrack developed specialized implementation experiences supporting organizations transitioning from QuickBooks to Intuit Enterprise Suite.

“As organizations expand into multiple entities, their financial structure often outgrows the systems they started with, including QuickBooks,” said Jacob Weberman, Founder of OnTrack. “Intuit Enterprise Suite gives growing organizations the consolidated visibility and operational control they need without the cost and disruption of a traditional ERP implementation.”

Through its expanded offering, OnTrack provides advisory services, system implementation, migration support, and operational optimization for organizations adopting Intuit Enterprise Suite.

Key capabilities of Intuit Enterprise Suite include:

Consolidated financial reporting across multiple entities

Automated intercompany transaction management and eliminations

Transaction-level dimensional reporting for deeper financial analysis

AI-enabled forecasting and workflow automation

Centralized financial visibility across the organization

The platform is particularly well suited for organizations operating multiple LLCs, franchise groups, real estate portfolios, or holding company structures that require consolidated financial oversight across multiple business units.

“As organizations grow across multiple entities, finance leaders need greater visibility, automation, and control without the complexity and immense costs of traditional ERP systems,” said Joshua Hofmann, vice president, Global Partner Ecosystems, Intuit. “Intuit Enterprise Suite was designed to meet that need, and experienced firms like OnTrack are instrumental in helping businesses successfully transition and scale with confidence.”

Organizations interested in evaluating how Intuit Enterprise Suite aligns with their financial infrastructure can learn more at www.ontrackbookkeeping.com.

About OnTrack

OnTrack is a finance software and advisory firm specializing in accounting system architecture, implementation, and financial infrastructure for growing organizations. The firm supports businesses ranging from single-entity operations to complex multi-entity enterprises, helping leadership teams build scalable financial systems that provide clarity, control, and actionable reporting.

Learn more at ontrackbookkeeping.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, and Intuit Enterprise Suite, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Learn more at www.intuit.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.