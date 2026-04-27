AI Simultaneous Interpretation Platform 'TransGull' Launches Enterprise Solution 'TransGull Enterprise'

AI Translation for Global Teams

Breaking language barriers across organizations and accelerating global business growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Say Wow, Inc. announced the official launch of its enterprise-focused AI translation and communication platform, “ TransGull Enterprise ,” on April 24, 2026.Centered on real-time simultaneous interpretation, TransGull Enterprise integrates video translation and text translation capabilities to enable seamless multilingual communication in global business environments.Through a unified workspace, organizations can manage teams efficiently, with centralized billing, shared data, and collaborative usage—reducing communication costs and accelerating international expansion.■ BackgroundAs globalization continues to accelerate, businesses increasingly face multilingual communication needs in their daily operations.Traditional human translation presents limitations in cost, speed, and scalability, making it difficult to support high-frequency, everyday communication scenarios.TransGull starts with translation—the most fundamental and universal need—and is building an AI-powered communication layer for global interaction. This approach enables organizations to expand internationally and operate more effectively across language boundaries.■ Product CapabilitiesTransGull Enterprise is built around the core need of “communication,” unifying three high-frequency scenarios: meetings, video content, and everyday reading.In meeting scenarios, the platform leverages real-time speech recognition, large language model translation, and speech synthesis to deliver instant translation and audio playback. It supports major platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, and can also be used in offline, face-to-face conversations. Continuous contextual understanding improves translation accuracy throughout ongoing discussions, enabling natural multilingual communication.For content distribution and internal training, businesses can quickly generate multilingual subtitles from existing video materials and export bilingual subtitle files. This significantly reduces the cost of producing multilingual content for both internal and external use.In daily work environments, users can simply select text on webpages, documents, or emails to translate instantly—without switching tools—streamlining information access and minimizing workflow disruption.At the organizational level, TransGull Enterprise provides workspace-based management, allowing teams to collaborate efficiently by sharing translation records and related files.The platform adopts a flexible, usage-based pricing model with no seat fees, no subscription fees, and no fixed costs. Businesses only pay for what they use, lowering the barrier to adoption.This model is well suited for small and medium-sized teams to get started without budget pressure, while also enabling large enterprises to run pilot programs and scale based on real-world results.Additionally, centralized billing and automated invoice generation simplify internal financial management.■ Future OutlookTransGull Enterprise will continue to enhance enterprise-grade capabilities, improve translation quality and system reliability, and expand into additional use cases.The long-term vision is to become a core AI communication infrastructure supporting global business operations.■ Key Features AI-powered simultaneous interpretation (for online meetings and offline communication)· Video translation (automatic multilingual subtitles with bilingual export support)· Selection-based translation (instant translation for web pages, documents, and emails)· Workspace management (multi-user collaboration and shared data)· Enterprise billing (no seat fees, no subscriptions, pay-as-you-go, automated invoicing)■ Typical Use Cases· Multinational team meetings· Everyday communication among multilingual employees· International exhibitions and business negotiations· Localization of corporate training videos· Global marketing and content distribution· Reading and research of foreign-language materials

TransGull Enterprise: AI Real-Time Interpretation for Global Teams

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