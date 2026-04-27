Chef.i Launches AI-Powered Platform That Transforms Restaurant Discovery Into Personalized Dining Experiences

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef.i (Chefi.biz), an AI-powered restaurant discovery platform, today announced the launch of its innovative solution designed to help diners find exactly what they can eat based on their individual dietary preferences. Currently live in Miami, South Florida, and the New York metro area, Chef.i is redefining how people choose where to dine by shifting the focus from restaurants to the dishes themselves.As dietary preferences continue to evolve, the limitations of traditional restaurant discovery tools have become increasingly apparent. According to the International Food Information Council, 52 percent of American adults now follow a specific eating pattern, up from 39 percent in 2019. Despite this shift, platforms like Google Maps, Yelp, and OpenTable still operate at a surface level, helping users find locations, reviews, or reservations, but not answering the most critical question: what can I actually eat?Chef.i addresses this gap with a proprietary AI engine that analyzes restaurant menus at the dish level. Rather than labeling venues broadly as “vegan-friendly” or “keto-friendly,” the platform evaluates individual menu items by ingredients, preparation methods, and nutritional profiles. It then maps each dish against a wide range of dietary frameworks, including keto, vegan, paleo, pescatarian, Mediterranean, halal, and kosher.This approach enables users to receive highly personalized recommendations. Diners can input their dietary preferences and instantly discover not only suitable restaurants, but also specific dishes that align with their needs. For group dining scenarios, Chef.i cross-references multiple profiles to identify restaurants where every individual has meaningful options, eliminating the need for compromise.“Chef.i is an AI platform that helps users book tables while ensuring they know exactly what they can eat before they arrive,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We are moving beyond generic discovery and creating a smarter, more inclusive way to dine.”Recognizing that menu descriptions do not always capture the full picture, Chef.i continuously refines its recommendations by combining structured data with real-world feedback. This ongoing learning process improves accuracy over time and ensures users can make informed dining decisions with confidence.In addition to enhancing the consumer experience, Chef.i offers value to restaurant owners. Through its “Claim Your Page” feature, businesses can connect directly with highly targeted customers whose dietary needs align with their offerings, driving more relevant traffic and increasing conversions.With its data-driven approach and user-centric design, Chef.i is positioning itself at the forefront of the next generation of food discovery, where personalization, accuracy, and convenience converge.For more information, visit https://chefi.biz

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