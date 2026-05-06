Renée - AI Therapy App Introduces Emotional Pattern Recognition

Pattern: Fear of Abandonment

It helped me form new beliefs and do things I hadn't dared to do before.” — Renée User

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI therapy is changing how we access mental health support. For the first time, we can talk through anxiety , depression, relationship struggles, and the weight of our everyday emotional life without a waitlist, a referral, or a weekly appointment. Renée has been at the forefront of that shift, an AI therapy companion where you talk, and Renée listens, reflects, and helps you understand what you are feeling.Today, Renée Space proudly introduces Pattern Recognition. A feature that identifies each user's emotional, behavioral, and relational patterns, traces them to their root wound, and offers a new way to look at them. This marks a significant step in Renée's long-term commitment to building the deepest self-understanding tool available to anyone, anywhere.In early user feedback, 92.5% of Renée Space users reported their recognised pattern accurately described them. To put that in context: research shows that even trained therapists accurately identify a client's core psychological patterns in fewer than half of early sessions.The science behind Pattern Recognition is well established too. Neuroscientist Daniel Siegel's research introduced what clinicians now call "name it to tame it", the principle that labeling an emotional experience reduces its grip, creating the neurological conditions for regulation and change. Self-awareness is the prerequisite for every other form of growth. Renée gives you that name, and then shows you where it came from.Until now, Renée has been the companion people turn to when anxiety feels too overwhelming, when burnout has quietly taken over, when loneliness or depression makes it hard to know where to begin. That remains at the heart of what Renée does. Pattern Recognition expands that commitment, from helping you through what you are feeling day to day, to helping you understand why you keep feeling it.Renée's Pattern Recognition works by analyzing each user's conversations, emotional responses, and relational dynamics to surface the pattern most active in their life. Alongside the pattern, Renée surfaces its likely root wound, the early experience or belief that caused the pattern to form, and offers a reframe: a new lens through which growth becomes possible without shame. Renée currently surfaces the single most active pattern in each user's life. Renée will soon expand to recognize multiple patterns simultaneously, building a fuller picture of each person over time."I love how Renée is able to get more insights and understand me better . She helps with goal-setting and tells me how to process my emotions." - Renée Space UserThe most commonly identified pattern across Renée's AI user base is fear of abandonment . It shows up more than any other pattern, shaping how people love, how they argue, how they leave, and how desperately they sometimes stay. They experience it as anxiety, as jealousy, as an inability to feel secure no matter how much reassurance they receive.Renée draws on a framework built from research across cognitive behavioral therapy, attachment theory, and psychodynamic psychology. Every pattern comes with three things: a name, a likely root wound, and a reframe. Because patterns like perfectionism, avoidance, and overthinking often form as form of protection. The moment you understand that, you see and behave differently.Renée AI was built on the belief that self-understanding should not require a waitlist, a referral, or a fee that makes support inaccessible to most people. Pattern Recognition is available to all Renée users, sitting alongside Renée's existing support for anxiety, burnout, loneliness, and depression through chat and voice calls. Because Renée believes the first step toward healing is knowing yourself. And Renée gives you a space to start that.

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