Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines. Colored EcoRoof Energy Hub Large Size Flower Turbines at a Shipyard Two Medium Size Wind Tulips Installed

Flower Turbines Admitted to UK Government Entrepreneur Program

LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flower Turbines , which makes high performance small vertical axis wind turbines, was admitted to the UK government's Global Entrepreneurship Program, which helps selected companies with technologies and products deemed useful to the UK set up in the UK. According to https://www.business.gov.uk/campaign/gep/ , "The GEP is the UK goverment's highly selective programme for ambitious international scaleups looking to establish a UK headquarters or R&D presence and use the UK as a launchpad for global expansion."The company intends to supply the UK with a missing link in the renewables market--small wind. Their approach is to target commercial larger properties first with farms of small turbines, then residential, to reduce their electricity bills. They are especially useful for reducing data center effects on the electric grid. The turbines come in sizes for rooftop and ground installation. The following page is dedicated to UK customers: https://www.flowerturbines.com/uk The CEO, Dr. Farb, said, "Solar power has grown quickly in the UK because it has been available, but a hybrid approach would likely be ideal. Small wind hasn't caught on to this point, but our technology can change that. It's a windy country with limited space, and we have the answer."Flower Turbines makes small wind turbines that are special in many ways. They are elegant, noiseless, efficient, bird-friendly, endure high speeds, and start at low speeds. The invention that makes them the most cost and space-efficient choice for a small vertical axis wind turbine is their patented “cluster” or “bouquet” effect; when placed close together properly, each one added to a group makes the whole group perform better. As few as 4 turbines together produce the electricity of 8 separate turbines.Potential customers can contact Flower Turbines at support.us@flowerturbines.com except for the EU at support.eu@flowerturbines.com and the UK at support.uk@flowerturbines.com.Flower Turbines, Inc. has external validation as a top company:- Chosen for the UK Government’s Global Entrepreneurship Program- Awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips# - A winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business School's annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco in association with the World Economic Forum- The CEO was chosen as a 2021 innovator of the year by the US Department of Energy Impel+ program.- Chosen by US Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Innovation Showcase on the Washington Mall- Winner of many other awards

Flower Turbines Brand Video

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