Last Day of EU Sale Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines. Colored EcoRoof Energy Hub Flower Turbines at Rotterdam Roof Days

Last Day of Flower Turbines small wind energy sale

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flower Turbines BV announces the last day of a special time-limited small vertical axis wind turbine sale for everyone in the EU concerned about their energy supply and rising electricity costs. They are offering a package of two of their EU-manufactured 2-meter blade turbines with an EU-manufactured inverter, usually retailing at 24.166,67 Euros, for 19.999,99 Euros. Customers may order multiple packages.These elegant, efficient, and noiseless wind turbines can be placed on the ground and on many flat roofs. Customers can learn about the technology and products at www.flowerturbines.com and should explore the website for more information.Rules of the sale: The sale is valid in EU and EU-associated countries only with 220-240 voltages. To initiate an order, email support.eu@flowerturbines.com with your delivery and contact details and we will send you an invoice. Shipping is paid for separately when the goods are ready for delivery.This page gives more information on this size turbine: https://www.flowerturbines.com/medium This is the EU information page: https://www.flowerturbines.com/europe Those with questions about the turbines for their specific cases should fill out the Project Detail Form under the Shopping menu and then contact support.eu@flowerturbines.comFlower Turbines makes small wind turbines that are special in many ways. They are elegant, noiseless, efficient, bird-friendly, endure high speeds, and start at low speeds. The invention that makes them the most cost and space-efficient choice for a small vertical axis wind turbine is their patented “cluster” or “bouquet” effect; when placed close together properly, each one added to a group makes the whole group perform better. As few as 4 turbines together produce the electricity of 8 separate turbines.Potential customers can contact Flower Turbines at EU at support.eu@flowerturbines.com and the UK at support.uk@flowerturbines.com and the US at support.us@flowerturbines.com.Flower Turbines, Inc. has external validation as a top company:- Chosen for the UK Government’s Global Entrepreneurship Program- Awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips# - A winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business School's annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco in association with the World Economic Forum. A film the WEF made about Flower Turbines can be seen at https://youtu.be/FJBcLTyRPN4 or https://vimeo.com/986007570?share=copy - The CEO was chosen as a 2021 innovator of the year by the US Department of Energy Impel+ program.- Chosen by US Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Innovation Showcase on the Washington Mall- Winner of many other awards#windenergy #windpower #renewableenergy #cleanenergy #distributedenergy #localenergy #energysolutions #sustainableenergy #greenenergy #decarbonization #verticalaxiswindturbine #smallwindturbine #urbanwind #microgridenergy #onsiteenergy #commercialwind #rooftopwind #windenergytechnology #smartenergy #energyinnovation #airportenergy #datacenterenergy #industrialenergy #campusenergy #factoryenergy #portenergy #marinaenergy #evcharginginfrastructure #energyefficiency #sustainabilitysolutions #flowerturbines #flowerpowerenergy #futureofenergy #nextgenenergy #climatetechnology #energyinnovation #sustainableinfrastructure #renewableenergyUK #windenergyUK #cleanenergyUK #greenenergyUK #windturbinesUK #distributedenergyUK #sustainabilityUK #netzeroUK #energytransitionUK #madeinUK #windturbinesinUK #UKrenewables #UKenergy #verticalaxiswindturbine #smallverticalaxiswindturbine #bestsmallverticalaxiswindturbine #solarenergy #solarPV #photovoltaic

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