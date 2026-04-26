Weather Forecasting Systems Market: Future Demand and Segment Analysis | 2030

The Business Research Company’s Weather Forecasting Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Weather Forecasting Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Weather Forecasting Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Weather Forecasting Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weather Forecasting Systems market to surpass $3 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Navigational, Measuring, Electro medical And Control Instruments market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,041 billion by 2030, with Weather Forecasting Systems to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Weather Forecasting Systems market is estimated to account for nearly 0.04% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Weather Forecasting Systems Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the weather forecasting systems market in 2030, valued at $1.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing deployment of advanced weather satellites and ground-based observation networks across major countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, rising investments in AI-enabled predictive analytics and high-performance computing for weather modeling, growing demand for early warning systems and disaster management solutions, strong presence of leading meteorological agencies and private weather technology providers, supportive government initiatives promoting climate monitoring and resilience, and rapid adoption of IoT-enabled sensors, radar systems, and cloud-based platforms for more accurate and timely weather forecasting across global regions.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Weather Forecasting Systems Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the weather forecasting systems market in 2030, valued at $0.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the country’s leadership in meteorological research and advanced weather monitoring technologies, increasing investments in AI-driven predictive analytics and high-performance computing for weather modeling, strong presence of leading weather technology providers and satellite operators, rising demand for early warning systems and disaster preparedness solutions, expanding adoption of IoT-enabled sensors, radar, and cloud-based forecasting platforms, and continuous government initiatives supporting climate monitoring, resilience, and accurate weather prediction across the USA.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Weather Forecasting Systems Market In 2030?

The weather forecasting systems market is segmented by type into short-range, medium-range, and long-range. The short-range market will be the largest segment of the weather forecasting systems market segmented by type, accounting for 46% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The short-range market will be supported by the increasing need for highly accurate, localized weather predictions, rising adoption of high-resolution radar and IoT-enabled ground sensors, growing demand for real-time forecasts to support agriculture, transportation, and emergency management, expanding deployment of AI-driven predictive analytics and cloud-based modeling platforms, continuous advancements in satellite imaging and data assimilation techniques, and the strong integration of short-range forecasting systems into smart city infrastructure and operational decision-making to improve safety, efficiency, and disaster preparedness.

The weather forecasting systems market is segmented by component into software, and hardware. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the weather forecasting systems market segmented by component, accounting for 70% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by the increasing deployment of advanced weather satellites, high-resolution radar systems, and ground-based observation networks, which require robust and precise instrumentation for accurate data collection. Rising demand for real-time monitoring and early warning systems, growing adoption of IoT-enabled sensors and automated data acquisition platforms, expansion of meteorological infrastructure worldwide, and the integration of AI-driven analytics for rapid weather prediction and forecasting optimization will further strengthen demand for advanced weather forecasting hardware across government, commercial, and research applications.

The weather forecasting systems market is segmented by equipment into barometer, anemometer, hygrometer, rain gauge, thermometer, sling psychrometer, weather balloons, and other equipment. The anemometer market will be the largest segment of the weather forecasting systems market segmented by equipment, accounting for 21% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The anemometer market will be supported by the increasing need for precise wind speed and direction measurements to enhance short- and medium-range weather forecasts, rising deployment in meteorological stations, airports, and renewable energy installations such as wind farms, growing adoption of high-accuracy ultrasonic and cup anemometers for real-time monitoring, expansion of smart city and IoT-enabled environmental monitoring networks, continuous advancements in sensor technology and data integration, and the strong demand for wind data to improve disaster preparedness, aviation safety, and energy efficiency across global regions.

The weather forecasting systems market is segmented by end user into meteorology, aviation, military, energy, agriculture, marine, transportation, and other end users. The meteorology market will be the largest segment of the weather forecasting systems market segmented by end user, accounting for 20% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The meteorology market will be supported by the increasing need for accurate and timely weather data to inform public safety, climate research, and environmental monitoring, rising deployment of advanced satellites, radar systems, and ground-based observation networks by national meteorological agencies, growing adoption of AI-driven predictive analytics and high-performance computing for weather modeling, expansion of global climate monitoring initiatives and smart city projects, continuous advancements in sensor technology and data integration platforms, and the strong demand for precise forecasts to improve disaster preparedness, resource management, and scientific research across international and regional meteorological organizations.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Weather Forecasting Systems Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the weather forecasting systems market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Weather Forecasting Systems Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global weather forecasting systems market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape meteorological observation, predictive modeling, early warning systems, climate monitoring, and operational decision-making across governments, industries, and research institutions worldwide.

Rising Demand for Accurate Real‑Time Forecasting & Climate Risk Mitigation - The rising demand for accurate real‑time forecasting & climate risk mitigation continues to significantly support the expansion of the weather forecasting systems market by 2030. The increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather driven by climate change is compelling governments, disaster management agencies, utilities, and industrial sectors to adopt advanced forecasting systems. Accurate data enables better disaster preparedness, infrastructure resilience, and operational decision‑making, particularly in aviation, agriculture, and logistics. This trend fosters revenue growth in forecasting platforms and early‑warning solutions. As a result, the rising demand for accurate real‑time forecasting & climate risk mitigation is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Integration of AI, Machine Learning & Advanced Analytics - The integration of AI, machine learning & advanced analytics is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the weather forecasting systems market by 2030. Improvements in forecast accuracy and modeling efficiency through AI/ML are major growth catalysts. Machine learning enhances pattern recognition, reduces latency in predictions, and helps foresee complex atmospheric phenomena more accurately than classical modeling alone. This drives demand for software‑led forecasting solutions and creates competitive differentiation among vendors. Consequently, integration of AI, machine learning & advanced analytics is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Expansion of IoT, Sensor Networks & Data Coverage – The expansion of IoT, sensor networks & data coverage is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the weather forecasting systems market by 2030. The proliferation of IoT sensors, satellite constellations, and high‑resolution observation networks increases data granularity and forecast reliability. More real‑time inputs improve modelling precision, foster localized forecasting (hyperlocal), and enable value‑added services such as mobile alerts and industry‑specific integrations (e.g., agriculture, renewable energy). Therefore, the expansion of IoT, sensor networks & data coverage is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Weather Forecasting Systems Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the short-range market, the medium-range market, and the long-range market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the increasing deployment of high-resolution satellite networks, advanced Doppler radar systems, and AI-enabled forecasting models. Advancements in machine learning-based predictive analytics, IoT-connected weather sensors, and real-time data integration platforms are significantly improving forecast accuracy and early-warning capabilities. Additionally, the rising demand for weather intelligence across aviation, agriculture, renewable energy, logistics, and emergency management sectors is accelerating investments in next-generation forecasting infrastructure. This surge reflects the global emphasis on disaster preparedness, climate resilience, and operational efficiency, fueling transformative growth within the broader weather forecasting systems ecosystem.

The short-range market is projected to grow by $0.3 billion, the medium-range market by $0.3 billion, and the long-range market by $0.1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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