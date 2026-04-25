Fort Delaware Debuts Fort Fest for 75th Anniversary

Celebration Included Historic Marker Dedication and 5K Run

A historic marker was dedicated by the Delaware Public Archives at Fort Delaware for its role in protecting the coast from the Civil War to World War II. Photo by DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation.

As part of the 75th Anniversary of Delaware State Parks, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control launched Fort Fest at the Fort Delaware State Park on April 25-26. The weekend included the unveiling of a historic marker and an inaugural 5K run around Pea Patch Island.

A state historic marker was unveiled on April 25 at Battery Park in Delaware City. It highlighted Fort Delaware’s role in protecting the ports of Philadelphia and Wilmington since the mid-1800s. The fort also housed more than 33,000 Confederate soldiers and political prisoners during the Civil War. About 2,400 Confederate soldiers died there, with many buried at Finn’s Point National Cemetery in New Jersey.

Through advocacy efforts led by the Fort Delaware Society, the fort became the second state park in Delaware in 1951. It is located on Pea Patch Island, which can only be accessed by boat, and offers programs highlighting its rich past throughout the spring, summer and fall. It also includes the Pea Patch Island Nature Preserve, which features a heronry, an important migratory bird habitat along its marshy shore, which draws thousands of people annually to see unique species.

During this year’s opening weekend, Fort Delaware will debut Charge the Fort on April 26, a 5k run across the island managed by Race Roster. This unique event was limited to 150 participants. The race will begin and end at the fort and traverse both ends of the island. Awards will be given to top male and female finishers, masters divisions, walkers and the top three finishers in each age group. Participants had to be 13 and older and minors had to be accompanied by a participating adult to take part in the race. No spectators will be allowed on the island on race day due to capacity issues.

Reenactor groups will also be present at Battery Park in Delaware City on race day.

Fort Delaware is one of several former military installations in the Delaware State Parks system that demonstrates the importance of the First State in defending the nation. Those parks include Fort DuPont in Delaware City and Fort Miles in Lewes.

For more information about Fort Delaware, visit the destateparks.com/park/fort-delaware/ webpage. For more information on the Charge the Island 5K race, visit the Race Roster website.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Celebrating A Milestone Year

Delaware State Parks is celebrating 75 years of outdoor adventures and lasting memories. What began in 1951 with three parks has grown into a system that now includes 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina — together protecting more than 27,000 acres. In 2026, the division will honor the people, parks and partners who built this legacy and invite visitors to join in inspiring exploration, discovery and a deeper connection to the outdoors for generations to come.

