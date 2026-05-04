MyDataWork Launches Workspace for Data Workers Supporting Agentic AI Adoption

MyDataWork emerges from Early Access with a workspace that organizes the analytical work agentic AI initiatives depend on.

Every conversation about agentic AI focuses on agents. Our focus is on what they depend on.” — Gib Bassett, Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyDataWork today announced general availability upon the closure of Early Access. The platform gives the analysts, BI developers, data engineers, and data scientists who do data work a single place to organize their files, use cases, stakeholders, and outcomes — and gives the leaders of those teams a portfolio-level view of what their organization actually has.The launch arrives as enterprise AI strategies face a sobering reality. Gartner estimates that over 40 percent of agentic AI projects will be canceled by 2027 due to rising costs, insufficient risk controls, and unclear business value [1]. McKinsey's 2025 State of AI report finds that almost all companies invest in AI, but only about 1 percent report achieving AI maturity [2]. The common thread across failures is context: missing, misunderstood, or fragmented."Every conversation about agentic AI focuses on agents," said Gib Bassett, founder of MyDataWork. "Our focus is on what they depend on. Agents only succeed where the context they need has been organized, named, and connected. That context is what data workers create every day — and most organizations have no system to capture it or make it visible to leadership."DATA WORK HAS NO HOME — AND NO LEADERSHIP VISIBILITYModern data workers manage work across fragmented tools, sprawling files, and logic that lives in their heads. Most have no central record of what they're working on, why it matters, or what value it produces. Their leaders, in turn, have no portfolio-level view — most monthly reporting is reconstructed manually from team updates and incomplete summaries. When AI initiatives launch in this environment, they fail predictably.MyDataWork addresses this from both directions. The platform automatically reads metadata across Excel, SQL, Python, R, Tableau, Power BI, Alteryx, GitHub, dbt, Databricks, and Snowflake — never file contents — and builds a connected catalog of assets, use cases, and outcomes. AI capabilities identify opportunities for reuse, automation, external data enrichment, and tool modernization. For team leaders, aggregate metrics surface adoption and reuse patterns without exposing individual contributor behavior.PROVEN VALUE FROM EARLY ACCESSEarly Access users — individual contributors, their managers, and executives across multiple industries — helped shape the final product."The control tower visibility hook is highly applicable to leaders of analytics teams. As a former manager of a large analytics department, having a bird's-eye view of what is going on across the team would have been very helpful," said a former supply chain analytics team leader at a global health and beauty company."MyDataWork solves a genuine problem — analysts deal with input and output sprawl all the time. Having something that automatically identifies connections across all your files makes the work much more manageable," said a former supply chain analytics manager at a global toy manufacturer."The lineage visualization makes complex upstream and downstream relationships much easier to grasp," said a data scientist at a global health and beauty company.BUILT FOR THE AGENTIC AI ERA — AND LEADERS WHO MUST DEPLOY ITMyDataWork is designed around a specific thesis: agents do not replace data workers — they depend on them. Every agent needs someone who can validate outputs, challenge assumptions, and correct drift. That someone is a data worker with organized context. And every analytics leader making AI investment decisions needs visibility into what their teams already have, before deciding what to build, automate, or modernize next.The platform reads only file metadata — never file contents — with local file scanning running on the user's own machine.AVAILABILITY AND PRICINGMyDataWork is available immediately at mydatawork.com. Plans include a 14-day free trial: Solo Monthly ($20/month), Solo Annual ($192/year), Team Starter ($900/year, 2-5 seats), Team Growth ($1,440/year, 6-10 seats).ABOUT MYDATAWORKMyDataWork organizes the work behind data — the files, use cases, stakeholders, and outcomes that data analysts, BI developers, data engineers, and data scientists create every day. By making that work visible and connected, MyDataWork helps individual data workers prove value, helps team leaders see and govern their analytical portfolio, and helps organizations build the foundation that agentic AI initiatives depend on. Learn more at mydatawork.com.Media Contact: gib.bassett@mydatawork.comSOURCES[1] Gartner Press Release, June 10, 2025.[2] McKinsey, "The State of AI 2025: The Superagency Era."

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