IoT Telecom Services Market Size, Share, Key Drivers, Trends and Trend Analysis Report

IoT Telecom Services Market Report IoT Telecom Services Market Report IoT Telecom Services Market Report

The Business Research Company’s IoT Telecom Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT Telecom Services market to surpass $126 billion in 2030. In comparison, the IoT market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,305 billion by 2030, with IoT Telecom Services to represent around 10% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the IoT Telecom Services market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The IoT Telecom Services Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the IoT telecom services market in 2030, valued at $44 billion. The market is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of IoT-enabled connectivity solutions, rising demand for real-time data monitoring across industries, expanding deployment of 5G networks, growing integration of cloud and edge computing in telecom infrastructure, increasing investments by telecom operators in smart connectivity platforms, rapid expansion of connected devices across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation, and strong technological advancements across countries such as the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global IoT Telecom Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the IoT telecom services market in 2030, valued at $38 billion. The market is expected to grow from $12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The exponential growth can be attributed to rising adoption of connected devices across industries, expanding IoT-enabled smart city projects, increasing investments in industrial IoT and automation, growing integration of AI and analytics in telecom networks, strong presence of domestic IoT solution providers, and supportive government initiatives promoting digital connectivity and 5G infrastructure in the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The IoT Telecom Services Market In 2030?

The IoT telecom services market is segmented by service type into business consulting services, device and application management services, installation and integration services, IoT billing and subscription management, and m2m billing management. The device and application management services market will be the largest segment of the IoT telecom services market segmented by service type, accounting for 38% or $48 billion of the total in 2030. The device and application management services market will be supported by the growing adoption of connected devices across industries, increasing need for remote device monitoring and management, rising deployment of IoT applications for smart cities and industrial automation, advancements in cloud-based IoT management platforms, expanding integration of AI and analytics for device optimization, and rising demand for seamless IoT connectivity and operational efficiency.

The IoT telecom services market is segmented by connectivity into cellular technologies, LPWAN, NB-IoT, Radio Frequency-Based. The cellular technologies market will be the largest segment of the IoT telecom services market segmented by connectivity, accounting for 39% or $49 billion of the total in 2030. The cellular technologies market will be supported by the growing adoption of 5G networks, increasing deployment of smart devices, rising demand for high-speed and reliable IoT connectivity, expansion of smart city and industrial IoT applications, advancements in cellular IoT technologies, and supportive government initiatives promoting digital infrastructure.

The IoT telecom services market is segmented by network management solution into network performance monitoring and optimization, network traffic management, and network security management. The network performance monitoring and optimization market will be the largest segment of the IoT telecom services market segmented by network management solution, accounting for 41% or $52 billion of the total in 2030. The network performance monitoring and optimization market will be supported by the increasing adoption of IoT devices across industries, growing need for efficient network utilization, rising demand for real-time data analytics and monitoring, advancements in AI and machine learning for network optimization, expanding use of connected devices in smart cities and industrial IoT, and supportive telecom infrastructure development initiatives.

The IoT telecom services market is segmented by application into smart building and home automation, capillary networks management, industrial manufacturing and automation, energy and utilities, smart healthcare, and other applications. The smart building and home automation market will be the largest segment of the IoT telecom services market segmented by application, accounting for 28% or $35 billion of the total in 2030. The smart building and home automation market will be supported by the increasing adoption of connected home devices, growing need for energy-efficient and automated building systems, rising demand for enhanced security and convenience, advancements in IoT connectivity and smart sensors, expanding integration with AI-driven building management solutions, and government initiatives promoting smart city and sustainable infrastructure development.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The IoT Telecom Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the IoT telecom services market leading up to 2030 is 30%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global IoT Telecom Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global IoT telecom services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to drive expanding 5G network deployments, increasing adoption of IoT-enabled smart infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives, rapid proliferation of connected devices across industrial, automotive, and consumer sectors, and rising integration of edge computing and real-time data processing capabilities across telecom ecosystems.

Expanding 5G Network Deployments Driving Connectivity – The expanding 5G network deployments driving connectivity is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the IoT telecom services market by 2030. These network improvements enable real time data processing and reliable communication for applications such as smart cities, autonomous systems, and industrial automation. Telecom service providers are leveraging 5G to launch differentiated IoT connectivity plans, boosting both enterprise and consumer adoption. As a result, expanding 5g network deployments driving connectivity is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Adoption Of Smart Infrastructure And Digital Transformation Initiatives - The technological advancements and improved device capabilities are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the IoT telecom services market by 2030. Projects related to smart cities, intelligent transportation systems, energy management, and public safety rely heavily on IoT telecom connectivity to enable real time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automation. Additionally, digital transformation across industries increases investment in IoT solutions, creating sustained demand for IoT telecom services. Consequently, adoption of smart infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives are projected to contribute around 2.6% annual growth to the market.

Proliferation Of Connected Devices Across Sectors - Proliferation of connected devices across sectors is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for IoT telecom services market by 2030. As industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and smart utilities integrate more connected endpoints, telecom networks are required to deliver seamless, scalable, and secure connectivity. This growing IoT ecosystem is a fundamental engine of market growth. Therefore, proliferation of connected devices across sectors is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The IoT Telecom Services Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the business consulting services market, the device and application management services market, the installation and integration services market, the IoT billing and subscription management market, and the m2m billing management market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $92 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of IoT solutions across industries, growing demand for integrated device and application management, rising need for streamlined installation and system integration services, advancements in automated billing and subscription platforms, expanding deployment of M2M communication networks, and rising emphasis on operational efficiency and digital transformation initiatives. This growth reflects the accelerating focus on connected enterprise ecosystems, data-driven decision-making, and scalable IoT infrastructure, fuelling transformative growth within the broader IoT services and solutions industry.

The business consulting services market is projected to grow by $16 billion, the device and application management services market by $38 billion, the installation and integration services market by $9 billion, the IoT billing and subscription management market by $24 billion, and the m2m billing management market by $5 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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