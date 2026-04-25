S.C. Tells State Bar to Redraft Proposed Rules Changes

The California Supreme Court yesterday rejected two amendments the State Bar proposed to the Rules of Professional Conduct, telling the proponent to fine-tune them. The justices acted out of apparent concern over First Amendment implications in bouncing proposed comments to Rules 8.2 and 8.4.

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