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VIRGINIA STATE POLICE SOLVE 52-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE

Shirley L. Washington Found Dead in State Forest in Prince William in 1973

PRINCE WILLIAM – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Fairfax Field Office has closed a 52-year-old homicide investigation. Shirley L. Washington, 33, of Washington, D.C. was found murdered in Conway Robinson State Forest outside Gainesville, Va., on December 8, 1973. Investigative work from BCI Special Agents has now determined that Washington’s husband, Clarence E. Washington, of Washington, D.C., was involved in her death. Clarence Washington died in 2013 at age 68, and the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has stated that if not for his death, the case would have been prosecuted.

“My Chief Deputy and I have reviewed the information and evidence provided by the Virginia State Police regarding the 1973 unsolved homicide of Shirley Leona Washington. We are convinced, from the evidence before us today, that the murder was committed by her husband, Clarence Edward Washington, Jr.; however, given the length of time that has elapsed, the deterioration of the physical evidence, and the death of key eyewitnesses, we are unable to prosecute the case,” said Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

Shirley Washington had moved out of her residence with Clarence Washington after Clarence Washington was accused of assaulting a minor. Clarence Washington then threatened Shirley Washington at her new residence with her mother in Washington, D.C., prior to her death. Clarence Washington also had been previously charged with stabbing an ex-wife in 1964 and was later charged with stabbing additional acquaintances in the 1980s. Shirley Washington had eight stab wounds at the time of her death. Clarence Washington also had knowledge of the state forest, a fact he denied to investigators.

“Mr. Washington certainly had a motive to commit the murder. His whereabouts when the murder took place is not accounted for. He refused to cooperate with police investigating the disappearance of his spouse at the time. Finally, he made statements to the victim indicating he was going to cause her some sort of harm," Ashworth added. "The Virginia State Police should be commended for continuing to work on this investigation for over 50 years. It shows their dedication not only to the job, but to the pursuit of justice for everyone. There is never a way to take away the pain from the loss of a loved one, especially in these circumstances; however, knowing that the Virginia State Police do not give up pursuing justice for the victims’ families should be reassuring.”

Additional support for this investigation was provided by analysts assigned to the Homeland Security Division’s Violent Crime Analytical Support Team as well as the Virginia Office of the Attorney General, who provided funding for analytical support and testing via the Virginia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

“The Virginia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has helped bring closure to this decades-long investigation, proving to be a crucial tool in the fight for justice,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “I am proud of the hard work and collaboration of the Virginia State Police to bring this case to a just resolution. My office will continue to provide every resource available to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth and work to support sexual assault victims, always.”

“It is a relief to be able to provide closure to Shirley Washington’s family after all these years,” said Virginia State Police Senior Special Agent C. McClure. “It is yet another example of Virginia State Police personnel who do not give up on solving cold cases.”

Matthew Demlein

Public Relations Coordinator

Virginia State Police

Cell: (804) 839-1508

Email: Matthew.Demlein@vsp.virginia.gov

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Published on: April 24, 2026