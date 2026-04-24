Rabid Animals Found in Providence County

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting the public that at least six animals from Providence County have tested positive for rabies over the last six weeks. Since March 12, the following animals from the following communities have tested positive for rabies:

- Burrillville: three raccoons

- Lincoln: one bat and one coyote

- Providence: one raccoon

Additionally, test results on a raccoon from North Smithfield are still pending.

Rabies vector species include bats, raccoons, skunks, foxes, coyotes, groundhogs, and beavers. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death. Rabies treatment must be started as soon as possible after exposure. People should not wait for symptoms to appear.

If you see a wild animal acting erratically, do not attempt to make contact and notify your local Animal Control Officer. Anyone who has physical contact with a wild animal or awakens to a bat in their home should immediately call RIDOH's Center for Acute Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 401-222-2577 (Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or 401-276-8046 after hours. If you are bitten or scratched, immediately wash the wound with soap and water for 15 minutes and seek immediate medical attention. If a pet has an encounter with a wild animal, contact your city or town's animal control officer and RIDOH.

All dogs, cats, and ferrets are required by State law to have current vaccination against rabies. Vaccination of pets prevents them from contracting rabies and prevents people from becoming exposed to rabies through their pets.

RIDOH makes the following recommendations to prevent rabies:

- Make sure all dogs, cats, and ferrets are up to date on rabies vaccination.

- Avoid all contact with and do not feed stray or free-roaming domestic animals.

- Avoid all contact with and do not feed wild animals.

- Do not feed your animals outdoors, as this will attract other animals. This is especially dangerous when feeding large numbers of free-roaming cats.

- Protect your pets by always maintaining control; walk dogs on a leash or let them play in a fenced yard, and do not let pets wander unsupervised.

- Report all animal bites to your city/town's animal control officer.

- Securely cover all garbage cans so wild animals cannot scavenge for food.

For more information, visit www.health.ri.gov/rabies.