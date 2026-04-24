Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for Stone Bridge Fire District

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting customers of the Stone Bridge Fire District Public Water System, located in Tiverton, that they should boil their water before consuming it. A water main break in the area of Bulgarmarsh Road and William Barton Drive in Tiverton yesterday morning caused a loss of water pressure in the water system. A drop in pressure could allow bacteria to enter the system.

Customers are also being contacted directly by the Stone Bridge Fire District.

For customers on a boil water advisory, all water used for consumption should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute. This recommendation includes water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Alternatively, customers can use bottled water. Infants and young children should not be bathed in this water because they may swallow it accidentally. Anyone else using this water for bathing or showering should be careful to avoid swallowing the water. Additional guidance is available online. (https://health.ri.gov/drinking-water-quality/information/emergency-information-public-water-systems)

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. RIDOH is communicating guidance to restaurants and other food establishments in the area.

Water main breaks can cause low, or no, water pressure. Low or no pressure increases the risk of contamination that can enter through cracks in the pipes or in areas without proper backflow preventers. Stone Bridge Fire District has repaired the water main break and is currently disinfecting the system by increasing the chlorine in the system (within safe levels). Customers should continue to boil their water until Stone Bridge Fire District completes the disinfection process, flushes the pipes, and collects one day of absent bacteria samples at routine sampling locations representative of the entire system, as long as the samples are absent of bacteria. An announcement will be made when the advisory is lifted. Water system administrators are currently alerting affected customers about this advisory and will alert customers when it is lifted.

If the water becomes contaminated with human or animal waste, microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

A healthcare provider should be contacted if someone is on this water system and has diarrhea and any of the following symptoms:

- Fever over 101.5 degrees F, measured orally

- Blood in the stool

- Prolonged vomiting that prevents keeping liquids down (which can lead to dehydration)

- Signs of dehydration, including a decrease in urination, a dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

- Diarrheal illness that lasts more than 3 days.

Customers with questions can call Stone Bridge Fire District at 508-676-3526.