CENTURY 21 Circle Accelerates Midwest Expansion, Adding Second Michigan Office Weeks After Michigan Debut

Melissa Archer-Wirtz, CEO of CENTURY 21 Circle CENTURY 21 Circle logo CENTURY 21 Drews Realty logo

Top 10 CENTURY 21® company expands Michigan footprint with Coldwater, adding a second office weeks after entering the state.

Adding Michigan to our footprint reflects how today’s buyers, sellers, and agents increasingly operate across state lines—and our commitment to lead in the markets shaping that future.” — Melissa Archer-Wirtz, CEO, CENTURY 21 Circle

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CENTURY 21 Circle is accelerating its Midwest growth with the addition of a second Michigan office in Coldwater, just weeks after entering the state with its first location in Sparta.

The latest expansion marks a meaningful step in the company’s regional strategy and reinforces its commitment to growing where client movement, referral activity, and business opportunity increasingly cross state lines.

CENTURY 21 Circle is ranked among the Top 10 CENTURY 21® companies globally and is the No. 1 CENTURY 21® brokerage in Illinois. With nearly $1.6 billion in 2025 sales volume, more than 35 offices, and nearly 1,000 agents and staff across Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and now Michigan, the company continues to strengthen its footprint through strategic, market-driven expansion.

By adding Coldwater shortly after launching in Sparta, CENTURY 21 Circle is signaling that its entry into Michigan is not a one-off move, but part of a broader vision for connected multi-state growth rooted in the Midwest.

“What makes this exciting isn’t just adding another office — it’s who we choose to build with,” said Melissa Archer-Wirtz, CEO of CENTURY 21 Circle. “CENTURY 21 Drews Realty has built real trust in this market, and that matters to us. We’re moving quickly in Michigan because we see meaningful opportunity here, and every step we take is intentional as we continue building a connected multi-state network rooted in the Midwest.”

As part of the transition, CENTURY 21 Drews Realty has become CENTURY 21 Circle — Coldwater. Located at 9 W Chicago St. in Coldwater, the office brings more than 25 years of local service into the company’s growing four-state network and strengthens its ability to serve Branch County and Southern Michigan.

“Our focus has always been on local expertise, strong relationships, and quality service throughout Coldwater, Branch County, and Southern Michigan,” said Jim Drews. “For more than 25 years, we’ve served this community from the same location, with a deep understanding of the homes, lakes, and people that make this area special. As we looked at the future, CENTURY 21 Circle felt like the right fit — a company that shares our commitment to service while bringing the marketing, support, and regional network to help us create even more opportunities for our agents and clients.”

The company’s expansion strategy is rooted in identifying strong local leadership, supporting agent success, and building scalable infrastructure across markets increasingly linked by relocation, second-home demand, referrals, and business migration.

With operations now spanning four states, CENTURY 21 Circle continues to position itself as a multi-state brokerage built for long-term growth, operational excellence, and a real estate landscape increasingly shaped by mobility and market connectivity.

For more information, visit c21circle.com.



About CENTURY 21 Circle

CENTURY 21 Circle is a multi-state real estate brokerage serving clients across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Florida. Ranked among the Top 10 CENTURY 21® companies globally and the No. 1 CENTURY 21® brokerage in Illinois, the company has nearly 1,000 agents and staff across more than 35 offices and nearly $1.6 billion in annual sales volume. CENTURY 21 Circle is committed to operational excellence, agent success, and long-term growth across the markets it serves. Real estate professionals interested in joining a growing multi-state brokerage can learn more at c21circle.com/joinus.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.