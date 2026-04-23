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PRESS RELEASE: Public Utilities Commission Opens Docket on Virtual Power Plant Program and Invites Participation

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

 

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

 

JON S. ITOMURA

CHAIR

 

PUC OPENS DOCKET ON VIRTUAL POWER PLANT PROGRAM AND INVITES PARTICIPATION

Seeks to Improve Grid Services and Better Integrate Customer Energy Resources

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 22, 2026 

HONOLULU – The Public Utilities Commission has opened a new docket to design and implement a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) grid-services program that will better integrate customer-sited energy resources to support grid operations across Hawaiian Electric’s service territories.

The purpose of this proceeding is to improve existing grid-services programs, encourage more customer-sited energy resources such as rooftop solar and battery storage, as well as to better integrate customer systems and electric grid operations.

The commission found that while Hawaiʻi has one of the highest levels of distributed energy resource adoption in the nation, many of these resources are not optimized to support grid reliability or reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The new proceeding will explore how these resources can be more effectively coordinated, utilized and incentivized.

As part of the order opening this VPP proceeding, the commission provided initial guidance on program design, including the use of a remote-dispatch model, performance-based compensation and expanded access to ensure participation across a range of customers, including low- and moderate-income households.

The commission also outlined a procedural schedule for the docket, including opportunities for stakeholder participation, technical conferences and the development of formal proposals. Individuals and organizations interested in filing a motion to intervene or participate may do so within 20 days from the date of the order.

The order opening the proceeding (Docket No. 2026-0084) is available here.

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PRESS RELEASE: Public Utilities Commission Opens Docket on Virtual Power Plant Program and Invites Participation

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