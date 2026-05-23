Office of the Governor — Flag Order — Governor Green Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Observance of Memorial Day

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN ORDERS FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF

IN OBSERVANCE OF MEMORIAL DAY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 22, 2026

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies and the Hawaiʻi National Guard in observance of Memorial Day.

Flags shall be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon on May 25, in accordance with a proclamation issued by the President honoring all U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces.

“On Memorial Day, we pause to honor the brave men and women of our armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country,” said Governor Green. “We hold Gold Star families especially close in our hearts, recognizing the immeasurable sacrifice they continue to carry each day. Lowering our flags is a solemn reminder that the freedoms we enjoy today were secured through extraordinary courage, selflessness and devotion to others. Hawaiʻi remains deeply grateful to all who gave their lives in defense of our nation — and to the families who continue to carry their legacy forward.”

The Presidential order will be found here.

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