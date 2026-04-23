PRESS RELEASE: Public Utilities Commission Approves Extensions of Electric Bus and EV Charging Pilot Programs

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

JON S. ITOMURA

CHAIR

PUC APPROVES EXTENSIONS OF ELECTRIC BUS AND EV CHARGING PILOT PROGRAMS

Supports Transportation Electrification While Maintaining Oversight and Cost Stability

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 23, 2026

HONOLULU – The Public Utilities Commission approved Hawaiian Electric’s requests to extend its Charge Up eBus Pilot and EV-J and EV-P Tariffs Pilot, with modifications, to support continued progress in transportation electrification and grid efficiency.

The Charge Up eBus Pilot provides make-ready electrical infrastructure at no cost to support electric bus charging at customer sites, helping to reduce upfront costs and encourage adoption of electric buses. The EV Tariffs Pilot establishes time-of-use rates that encourage electric vehicle charging during mid-day hours when renewable energy is more available and system costs are lower.

The commission approved a 12-month extension of the eBus Pilot through December 31, 2027, to allow additional time for project completion due to delays related to permitting, material procurement, and construction. The commission found that the extension supports the pilot’s objectives and does not increase costs beyond the previously approved budget.

The commission also approved an extension of the EV Tariffs Pilot through June 30, 2027. While Hawaiian Electric requested an indefinite extension, the commission determined that a defined timeline was appropriate and required the company to file an application for successor tariffs by June 30, 2026. This requirement is intended to ensure continuity for existing participants while new rates are reviewed and considered.

The commission found that extending the EV Tariffs Pilot will allow continued participation without interruption and will not result in cost recovery through the pilot process or impact customer rates.

In addition, the commission provided further guidance on the pilot process, requiring Hawaiian Electric to submit separate filings for individual pilot modification requests to improve transparency and support timely review.

This action reflects the commission’s continued oversight of pilot programs to support innovation while ensuring accountability, regulatory clarity, and alignment with Hawaiʻi’s clean energy goals.

The decision and order is available here.

# # #