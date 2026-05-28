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NEWS RELEASE: Monthly Siren and Emergency Alert System Test – June 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

 

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

 

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

 

 

MONTHLY SIREN AND EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM TEST FOR

JUNE 2026

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                               2026-008

May 28, 2026                                          

 

HONOLULU The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2026, at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System.

 

During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (steady tone). A test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System is conducted at roughly the same time as the monthly siren sounding, in cooperation with the Hawai‘i broadcast industry. There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test.

 

The all-hazard Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of the Hawai‘i Statewide Alert and Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies. If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. These may be in the form of a local radio or television station broadcast and/or a cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.

 

Wireless Emergency Alerts deliver sound-and-text warnings to compatible mobile cellular phones. The Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert notifications are sent via the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure, managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information may be found in the “Get Ready” section of ready.hawaii.gov, as well as in the front section of telephone directories in most counties. For the latest information from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, or to sign up for county alerts, visit ready.hawaii.gov.

The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues through the following numbers:

 

City and County of Honolulu: 808-723-8960
Maui County: 808-270-7285
Kauaʻi County: 808-241-1800
Hawaiʻi County:808-935-0031

 

 

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NEWS RELEASE: Monthly Siren and Emergency Alert System Test – June 2026

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