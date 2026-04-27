Rocket Group Accelerates Texas Expansion

Roadrunner Plumbing & Air Team Photo

11th strategic partnership brings proven San Antonio home service company into network

What drew us to Rocket Group was their track record of helping contractors win big without losing what makes us who we are” — Chris Copeland, Co-Owner of Roadrunner Plumbing & Air

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Group, a leading home service business accelerator, announced its strategic partnership with Roadrunner Plumbing & Air, marking the company's 11th partnership in the United States. The partnership brings together Roadrunner's established San Antonio market presence with Rocket Group's proven business scaling systems and operational expertise.Roadrunner Plumbing & Air has served the San Antonio market since 2015, building a reputation for reliable plumbing and HVAC services throughout the region. The family-owned business operates across 21 communities including Alamo Heights, Boerne, Helotes, New Braunfels, and Stone Oak, maintaining a 4.9-star rating with over 650 customer reviews. The partnership enhances Rocket Group's ability to deliver specialized home service solutions while supporting local job creation and community investment."This partnership represents our second strategic expansion into Texas, and the growth potential here drives our mission to help home service businesses achieve explosive growth," said Victor Rancour, CEO of Rocket Group. "Roadrunner Plumbing & Air has built an exceptional reputation in San Antonio, and we will support their continued expansion while bringing our proven systems to help them scale faster than they ever thought possible."The addition of Roadrunner Plumbing & Air brings Rocket Group's combined portfolio to 193 employees and 135 service trucks across all brands, strengthening the company's continued momentum in building a national network of top-tier home service providers. Chris and Kathy Copeland, owners of Roadrunner Plumbing & Air, bring nearly 25 years of plumbing experience and deep market knowledge to the partnership. The company's commitment to honest service and customer education aligns with Rocket Group's values of delivering practical solutions that work in the field."What drew us to Rocket Group was their track record of helping contractors win big without losing what makes us who we are," said Chris Copeland, Co-Owner of Roadrunner Plumbing & Air. "They understand the trades because they built their success from the field up, just like Kathy and I built Roadrunner on trust and honest service, which means our customers get the same care they've come to expect, backed by systems that help us deliver it even better."The partnership supports Rocket Group's strategy of empowering home service businesses through proven scaling systems, operational excellence, and strategic technology integration. Customers throughout the San Antonio area will continue to enjoy Roadrunner's responsive service, convenient online scheduling, and commitment to transparent pricing. The company's strong community involvement, including local school partnerships and neighborhood events, will also continue under the new arrangement.

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