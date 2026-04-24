April 24, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Love Your Block, Back Bay, Saint Botolph Street – Saturday, April 25 2026

At the request of the Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing, the Boston Transportation Department will post a portion of Saint Botolph Street to assist with a Love Your Block Event. Our department will post both sides of the street from Massachusetts Avenue to Harcourt Street. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following street:

Saint Botolph Street - Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Harcourt Street

Greek Independence Parade – Sunday, April 26, 2026

The annual Greek Independence Day Parade will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2026. The route for 2026 will be the same as the previous year: on Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street, ending at the Boston Common. The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following street:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street

Charles Street South - Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Beacon Street - South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street

JAMAICA PLAIN

Annual Wake Up The Earth Festival – Saturday, May 2, 2025

The annual Wake Up the Earth Parade and Festival will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The parade route for 2026 starts on Centre Street at South Street near the Curtis Hall Community Center, heads northerly, right onto Lamartine Street, ending at Boylston Street. Atherton Street may also be used to join the parade at Lamartine Street. While no restrictions are necessary for the parade itself, it is necessary for vehicles to be removed in the area of the festival and also to re-iterate the existing No Stopping signs on Lamartine Street, Boylston Street and New Minton Street.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following street:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Amory Street to Lamartine Street, over posted existing regulation

Lamartine Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Lawndale Terrace, over posted existing regulation

New Minton Street - Both sides, from Amory Street to Lamartine Street, over posted existing regulation

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

SOUTH BOSTON

Dignitary Visit, East Broadway – Saturday, April 25, 2026

At the request of the Bureau of Field Services, the Boston Transportation Department will establish a temporary parking restriction in a certain area on East Broadway relating to a visiting dignitary. These restrictions will be put in place with the goal of ensuring efficiency and safety for all road users who move through the area during the visit.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following street

East Broadway - South side (odd side, church side), from G Street to first light pole in front of the courthouse at 535 East Broadway, excluding any MBTA Bus Stops and HP parking.

SOUTH END

Bay Village Neighborhood Spring Clean-Up – Saturday, May 2, 2026

The Boston Transportation Department will install temporary No Stopping signs in the Bay Village area as part of the neighborhood’s Spring cleanup effort. The clean up program is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026 from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following street: