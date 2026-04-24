$160M Manufacturing Facility in the Mohawk Valley

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that California-based Niagara Bottling, LLC will construct a $160 million manufacturing and warehousing facility in the Town of Perth, Fulton County — the company’s first facility in New York State. The 362,000-square-foot facility is being built on a 50-acre parcel at Tryon Technology Park — the site of a former New York State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Perth which is now being repurposed to foster economic development in the Mohawk Valley region. The company has committed to creating up to 70 new skilled roles at the facility with future expansion options at the site. Empire State Development is supporting the company with up to $1.5 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit program in exchange for job creation commitments.

“New York State is committed to creating good-paying jobs and supporting innovative projects,” Governor Hochul said. “Niagara Bottling’s decision to select the repurposed Tryon Technology Park for its first ever New York State location reinforces that our economic development strategies are indeed working. Thanks to the FAST NY, POWER UP and Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program initiatives, this successful company will help us to create an even brighter future for the Mohawk Valley.”

Founded in 1963, Niagara Bottling produces private label bottled water for a number of retailers and brands across North America. Niagara operates more than 50 bottling plants in the United States with additional operations in Mexico, Australia and the United Kingdom and employs more than 9,000 team members worldwide. The company is planning to break ground at the Tryon Technology Park site later this year and expects to be operational in early 2027.

Niagara Bottling Executive Vice President Brian Hess said, “Niagara Bottling is honored to become part of the Town of Perth, New York, community, where Fulton County’s strategic location, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce made it the ideal home for our new manufacturing facility. We sincerely appreciate the support we have received so far from the local officials and economic development partners and look forward to building strong relationships with the community and contributing to the region’s continued growth and success.”

This project is also being supported by a $15.3 million POWER UP grant that will support growth at Tryon Technology Park where this project will be located The Fulton County IDA will improve electric infrastructure to support the adaptive reuse of the former Tryon juvenile correctional facility as a premier advanced manufacturing hub. The project will connect the site to an existing 115 kV National Grid transmission main, extend overhead transmission lines and reinforce the distribution infrastructure, facilitating up to 25 MW of new load, positioning the 220-acre site for semiconductors, agribusiness and renewable energy investment.

In her FY26 Budget, the Governor created the Promote Opportunity with Electric Readiness for Underdeveloped Properties-or POWER UP- incentive program. It will aid New York State in creating an inventory of turn-key industrial sites to attract investment from next-generation manufacturers. The increasing power demands of modern manufacturers signifies a commitment to cutting-edge technologies like advanced robotics and computing systems—important drivers of a 21st-century economy. Developing the level of electrical infrastructure needed to support these technologies and manufacturers is a complex undertaking but is a crucial investment to keep NYS competitive in an evolving economic landscape.

The project is also being made possible through a $9 million FAST NY grant and the POWER UP initiative. The grants will assist Fulton County with an infrastructure improvement project that will allow for the adaptive reuse and revitalization of the business park. Funding for this project will be used for upgrades to the water pump station and mains, upgrades to the wastewater pumps and force mains, demolition and earthwork. The project will prepare the 220-acre site for further development of up to four buildings ranging in size from 150,000 to 1.3 million square feet for manufacturing companies looking to locate in the area. Infrastructure upgrades included in this project will allow the Tryon Technology Park to tap into abundant water and wastewater capacities, making this site uniquely positioned to attract strategic agribusiness, food processing, and life science investment.



FAST NY, administered by Empire State Development, helps to diversify New York State’s economy by supporting site improvements that encourage new investments to grow businesses and create jobs. Since its inception, FAST NY has awarded more than $326 million to 39 sites located throughout Upstate New York. The initiative has attracted or expanded the presence in New York State for companies such as Fairlife, Chobani, Edwards Vacuum, Siemens Mobility and Oxbo. These companies will invest more than $2.2 billion and create nearly 3,000 jobs.



Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Governor Hochul’s focused efforts to draw top-quality companies looking to take their business to the next level to New York State are having a tremendous impact. Through the FAST-NY and POWER UP initiatives, we are supporting communities and ensuring that high-value industries have everything that they need to operate a successful 21st century business right here.”



Town of Perth Supervisor Greg Fagan said, “Thank you, Governor Hochul, for this grant. It’s a meaningful investment not only in the Town of Perth, but for the county. This funding will help attract employees, support job growth, and drive continued development at the Tryon Technology Park.”



Fulton County Board of Supervisors Chair Joseph D. Giacomo said, “This multi-million dollar POWER UP grant is great news for the Fulton County region and another important step forward for our Tryon Technology Park. The Board of Supervisors has been working diligently over the past several years to reinvigorate Tryon to drive economic growth and jobs. We appreciate the Governor’s efforts to be a partner in getting essential transmission-level power to the site. Upstate has a need for electricity upgrades such as this and it will make our site very competitive in attracting new business ventures.”



Fulton County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Scott Henze said, "The selection of Tryon Technology Park by Niagara Bottling is a transformative moment for Fulton County and a validation of our long-term strategy to create a premier, shovel-ready environment. By leveraging FAST NY and POWER UP funding to modernize our infrastructure, we are not just attracting a world-class manufacturer today—we are positioning Tryon as a magnet for high-growth industries for years to come. We are very thankful to NYS for the investment in Tryon and are thrilled to welcome Niagara Bottling to our community and look forward to the jobs and opportunity this $160 million investment will generate."



Fulton County Center for Regional Growth President and CEO Ronald M. Peters said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for their steadfast support. This investment is a testament to our collaborative relationship, which continues to drive essential projects and sustainable economic growth throughout Fulton County.” Find more information about Niagara Bottling and Tryon Technology Park.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn,Facebook and X.

About Niagara Bottling, LLC

Niagara Bottling LLC has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA, Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S., Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest beverage brands, retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored water, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks and non-dairy milk products. For more information, visit www.niagarawater.com.