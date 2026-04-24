Leadership Expert Bart Spence Releases New Book; Lead with Trust

Author & Speaker, Bart Spence

Gallup's latest data reports rising employee stress, disconnection, and fatigue—an alarming trend pushing companies to rethink how leaders support their teams.

Trust is the core element that makes every relationship thrive with possibility. And the best part? You don’t need any special qualifications to start.” — Bart Spence

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership expert and HR executive Bart Spence is adding his voice to that conversation with the release of his new book, Lead with Trust . Drawing on decades of experience, Spence examines the role trust plays in shaping workplace culture and offers a practical framework for leaders seeking to strengthen relationships within their teams.Central to the book is the “9 Principles of Trust,” a set of everyday practices designed to help leaders build credibility and connection. These principles emphasize actions such as following through on commitments, listening with intention, demonstrating vulnerability, and being present during pivotal moments.Lead with Trust explores how trust centered leadership can influence key organizational outcomes, including:• Improving morale and engagement by fostering psychological safety• Reducing turnover while supporting stronger performance• Strengthening communication and alignment across all levels of an organization• Rebuilding trust after setbacks through accountability and transparency• Developing leaders who prioritize integrity and consistencySpence, a Navy veteran and longtime HR leader, has advised organizations across multiple industries on building healthier, more resilient teams. His latest work contributes to the growing conversation about what employees need from leaders in an era of rapid change and rising workplace strain.###

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