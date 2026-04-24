PCXPay Joins Circle Alliance Program to Strengthen Cross-Border Payment Infrastructure

PCXPay integrates with the Circle Alliance Program to connect traditional banking with digital dollar rails for faster, more transparent global payments.

Joining the Circle Alliance Program is a natural extension of our work at PCXPay, building infrastructure that connects traditional financial systems with the speed and transparency businesses need.” — Daniel Levy, Chief Executive Officer, PCXPay

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCXPay , a cross border payments infrastructure provider, has joined the Circle Alliance Program , a global network of over 1,000 companies building the infrastructure for the internet financial system powered by USD Coin (USDC).The development reflects PCXPay’s continued focus on connecting traditional financial systems with digital dollar rails, enabling faster, more reliable, and more transparent cross border payments for businesses and platforms operating across Europe, North America, and emerging markets.Despite rapid advancements in financial technology, cross border payments remain fragmented. Stablecoins such as USDC have demonstrated that value can move globally with near instant settlement, but integrating these capabilities into existing systems continues to present challenges for many businesses.PCXPay addresses this through its smart routing infrastructure, which connects traditional banking networks, real time payment rails, and regulated digital dollar pathways into a single unified system.“Joining the Circle Alliance Program is a natural extension of our work at PCXPay, building infrastructure that connects traditional financial systems with the speed and transparency businesses need.”— Daniel Levy, Chief Executive Officer, PCXPayAs part of the Circle Alliance Program, PCXPay gains access to Circle’s ecosystem, technical resources, and global partner network. This strengthens its ability to support clients with more resilient payment flows, faster expansion into new corridors, and improved liquidity across key regions.The Alliance network brings together payments companies, fintech platforms, liquidity providers, and compliance specialists across multiple jurisdictions. By operating within this ecosystem, PCXPay is able to build and scale infrastructure that adapts more quickly to market demands and regulatory developments.“At an operational level, this means our clients benefit from greater resilience, faster access to new payment corridors, and a compliance framework that scales with them. Being part of Circle’s ecosystem gives us the infrastructure depth to back that promise.”— Mofe Binitie, Chief Operating Officer, PCXPayPCXPay will continue to deepen its integration within the Circle ecosystem, with a focus on expanding coverage, enhancing system performance, and supporting businesses that rely on efficient global money movement.For more information, visit https://pcxpay.com/

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