RealCISO Launches 2.0, Rebuilding Compliance Platform Around Program Maturity Instead of Checklists

RealCISO 2.0 Launches - Compliance intelligence, not compliance software

One platform serves SMB, mid-market, and enterprise GRC teams on one path, and helps MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO consultants grow revenue per client on the other.

RealCISO 2.0 gave us a maturity trajectory per control, ranked our open gaps by score impact, and collapsed SOC 2 and NIST CSF into one evidence set. It understands the program, not the checklist.” — Michael Packard, CISO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealCISO today launched RealCISO 2.0, a ground-up rebuild that replaces the pass/fail checklists defining the GRC category with a connected data model — letting teams measure security program maturity over time, not just audit readiness.Every layer in RealCISO — data model, assessment engine, reporting, partner tooling — was rebuilt so that AI reasons over a real structure: Controls, Risks, Evidence, Vendors, Policies, and People as connected objects, tracked over time. The result is a platform that understands a cyber program deeply enough to actually help run it The launch also introduces a dual-path platform at RealCISO.io. One path is a full GRC platform for in-house teams from SMB through mid-market to enterprise. The other is a partner path for MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO consultants who use RealCISO to manage compliance across dozens to hundreds of clients — and to grow revenue per client by surfacing upsell and remediation opportunities they could not see before.Why this mattersEvery compliance platform on the market stores compliance as rows — pass/fail, met/unmet, a screenshot attached to a control. RealCISO 2.0 stores it as a graph. Every node is queryable and traversable, and the whole structure is tracked historically.That difference is what lets RealCISO do things competitors can't:• Maturity trajectory from L1 to L5 — scored per control, aggregated to project level, trended across quarters. Other platforms never measured maturity at the control level, so they cannot rebuild this retroactively.• Impact simulation — ranks every open gap by projected score improvement before work begins. Prioritization by math, not gut.• Portfolio intelligence for partners — cross-client pattern recognition across an MSP's entire book of business. Which control category has the highest variance across 60 healthcare clients? Which clients are below L2 and up for renewal next quarter? That is a revenue conversation, surfaced automatically.• Evidence expiration as an active signal — when evidence ages out, control scores and risk scores update automatically. Competitors let evidence expire silently.• Any framework, one evidence set — assess HIPAA 2.0 and NIST CSF 2.0 simultaneously against a single evidence set. The platform ships with 1,000+ controls pre-baked across NIST CSF 2.0, HIPAA 2.0, SOC 2, ISO 27001, CIS Controls v8, NIST 800-171, NIST 800-53, CMMC 2.0, PCI-DSS, FedRAMP, and RMF."Compliance intelligence is not compliance software," said Brian Haugli, co-founder and CEO of RealCISO. "The category has spent ten years putting automation on top of checklists. Checklists don't answer the question a board actually asks — are we getting better? We rebuilt the platform from the ground up because that question requires a data structure no legacy tool has. Measuring maturity per control, over time, across frameworks, is how you run a real program — not just pass an audit.""We rebuilt the data model first — controls, risks, evidence, vendors, policies, and people as connected objects, not rows," said Nick Hnatiw, CTO and co-founder of RealCISO. "That's why the AI can actually reason about the program, instead of summarizing a checklist."One platform. Two paths.RealCISO 2.0 introduces a dual-path website and product experience at realciso.io: GRC Platform path — for in-house security and compliance teams at SMB, mid-market, and enterprise organizations. Run assessments across any framework, track maturity over time, simulate the impact of remediation work, and generate board-ready reports with full audit trail. Built for the compliance manager or security leader who owns the program internally. vCISO / Partner path — for MSPs, MSSPs, and independent consultants managing 20 to 500 client environments. Multi-tenant architecture, white-label branding, rollup visibility across the book of business, and license-key billing. Portfolio intelligence turns the platform into a revenue engine: the same data graph that tracks a client's maturity also surfaces which clients are candidates for expanded scope, framework additions, or remediation engagements.AvailabilityRealCISO 2.0 is available May 1, 2026 at realciso.io. Existing customers will be upgraded in-platform. MSP and MSSP partner onboarding is open now.About RealCISORealCISO is the compliance intelligence platform for security and compliance teams and the partners that serve them. Founded by published NIST CSF author Brian Haugli and security architect Nick Hnatiw, RealCISO compiles, tracks, and improves security posture over time through a connected compliance data graph — not flat rows in a database. The platform supports any number of frameworks in a single project, including NIST CSF 2.0, HIPAA 2.0, SOC 2, ISO 27001, CIS Controls v8, CMMC 2.0, PCI-DSS, and FedRAMP. Learn more at realciso.io.Media ContactRealCISOmedia@realciso.io

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