Mission-Driven Hiring: The Gospel Tide Names New Development Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gospel Tide Broadcasting Association has appointed Ryan Murray as Development Director after a national search led by Vanderbloemen, a faith-based executive search and consulting firm that serves churches, nonprofits, and mission-driven organizations. The hire strengthens The Tide’s fundraising engine and supports the financial capacity needed for its global Gospel outreach.A Ministry Built for the UnreachedThe Gospel Tide Broadcasting Association is an international Christian radio ministry based in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. For decades, The Tide has carried the Gospel into spiritually isolated regions, reaching listeners across multiple continents with broadcasts shaped for local languages, cultures, and daily realities, and delivered through channels audiences can actually access. As its footprint grew, leaders saw that the next season would require stronger development leadership to match the ministry’s vision, and Vanderbloemen’s nonprofit executive search services helped them identify the right person to lead that work.Finding the Right Leader for a High-Stakes RoleThe Development Director role required more than fundraising experience. The Tide needed a leader who could communicate a global vision to donors with strategic clarity and genuine conviction, supported by major-gifts results, strong systems thinking, and relational discernment.Vanderbloemen's Senior Executive Search Consultant Jay Mitchell led the engagement, with Executive Search Recruiter Ellie Mixon supporting candidate outreach and evaluation. The team spent significant time at the front end of the search understanding The Tide's culture, donor base, and growth trajectory — keeping evaluation criteria sharp and ensuring candidate vetting went beyond credentials to assess genuine mission alignment.Ryan Murray Steps into the RoleRyan Murray rose as the clear choice. He brings proven development leadership and a clear commitment to Gospel-centered work, and throughout the process, he showed the ability to translate vision into fundable priorities, connect strategy to storytelling, and move donors from interest to sustained partnership through clear asks, strong proposal framing, and consistent, credible follow-through tied to measurable outcomes.He treats supporters as true partners, leading with careful listening, timely updates, and accurate reporting. His major-gifts discipline builds durable relationships over years, not one-time transactions.His appointment strengthens The Tide’s capacity to expand stewardship, improve development systems, deepen board collaboration, sharpen donor segmentation, strengthen pipeline management, increase gift planning and campaign readiness, and coach internal partners on donor conversations. It also positions the ministry to scale support on a staff and culture foundation built for the work ahead, with a consistent annual cadence for outreach, follow-up, and renewal.For ministries in a similar season, early succession planning reduces risk and protects momentum, and access to a broad pool of open ministry positions helps leaders move quickly when the right moment arrives.

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