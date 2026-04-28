Career Coach Lucy Gilmour Launches Program for Coaches After Helping Thousands Get Hired

Lucy Gilmour, career coach helping professionals get hired in 60 days or less without applying online

Career coach Lucy Gilmour expands into coaching for coaches with a system designed to generate 10+ high-ticket client inquiries per week

Most coaches post and pray. I built a system. Ten or more high-ticket inquiries a week, every week, no guesswork” — Lucy Gilmour

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucy Gilmour , the career coach known for helping mid-to-senior level professionals get hired in 60 days or less without submitting a single online application, has announced the launch of a new coaching program aimed at an entirely different audience: other coaches and consultants.Gilmour, founder of Career Growth with Lucy , has spent the past several years building one of the most recognized online career coaching platforms. With a combined audience exceeding 500,000 across Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, she has established a reputation for direct, no-nonsense career guidance rooted in eight years of first-hand recruitment industry experience.Her approach has consistently challenged the strategies most job seekers rely on. Rather than encouraging candidates to mass-apply through job boards or wait for recruiters to call, Gilmour's methodology centers on accessing the unadvertised job market through strategic positioning, direct outreach to decision-makers, and personal branding that makes candidates visible to hiring managers before roles are ever posted."The job search industry has conditioned people to believe that sending more applications is the answer," said Gilmour. "It is not. The professionals I work with stop applying entirely. They start having direct conversations with the people who actually hire — and that is when everything changes."Thousands of mid-to-senior level professionals have now completed Gilmour's programs, including Job Search Unlocked, a self-paced system powered by her proprietary AI coaching tool Lucy AI, and the Career Growth Accelerator, her premium one-to-one coaching program. Client outcomes consistently reflect the same pattern: candidates who had spent months applying with little traction begin securing interviews within weeks of adopting Gilmour's system.It is this track record that has led Gilmour to expand into coaching for coaches with the launch of the Consistent AF Program The program is designed for established coaches and consultants who deliver strong client results but struggle with inconsistent lead flow and unpredictable income. Gilmour developed the Consistent AF Program around the same semi-automated client acquisition system she used to scale her own brand from zero to six figures."Coaches are taught to post content and hope people inquire," said Gilmour. "That is not a strategy. That is guesswork. The Consistent AF Program gives coaches a system to generate ten or more high-ticket client inquiries per week, every single week, without relying on hope or algorithms."The program covers content strategy designed to build authority and attract qualified prospects, positioning frameworks that make premium offers the obvious choice for prospective clients, a semi-automated inbound inquiry system that maintains pipeline volume without requiring constant manual outreach, and a repeatable structure for sustaining consistent client flow month after month.Gilmour's expansion into coach training represents a natural progression from a platform built on practical, results-driven methodology rather than motivational theory."Everything I teach comes from what I have built myself, publicly, with measurable results," said Gilmour. "I am not selling a concept. I am handing over the exact system that built my business."Further information about the Consistent AF Program, Career Growth with Lucy, and Gilmour's full suite of coaching programs is available at lucygilmour.com.About Lucy Gilmour.Lucy Gilmour is a career coach, content strategist, and founder with eight years of recruitment industry experience and an audience of over 500,000. Through Career Growth with Lucy, she helps mid-to-senior level professionals land interviews and job offers without applying online.Her newest program, the Consistent AF Program, teaches coaches and consultants to generate consistent high-ticket client inquiries.Learn more at lucygilmour.com.Media Contact: James FowlHuxley Morton Limitedjfowl@huxleymorton.comHuxley Morton Limited,A3 Broomsleigh Business Park,London, SE26 5BN, UK

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