Kyle Gordon Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyle Gordon, founder of The Kyle Gordon Group, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how a client-first approach, strategic guidance, and service-driven values shape effective leadership in real estate.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Gordon explores the importance of guiding clients with clarity and confidence, and breaks down how market knowledge, tailored strategies, and trust-based relationships can drive meaningful results.Kyle’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/kyle-gordon63860539

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